Here's how Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard makes shopping easy

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:26 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When it comes to shopping, a credit card is your best ally. It alleviates the hassle of carrying around cash and also allows you to enjoy better security when transacting. It is also handy when returning goods or filing for disputes as getting a reimbursement is hassle-free.
The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is one such credit card that's well-suited to all your shopping needs as it's loaded with features and benefits.
Apart from convenience, it gives you access to a host of attractive deals and offers when you shop from a Bajaj Finserv partner retailer. To know more about why this card is a must-have, take a look at all the ways in which a Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard makes shopping easy.
Enjoy an increase in purchasing power
A key benefit of using this credit card to shop is the fact that it boosts your purchasing power. This means that you don't have to save first to shop, and you can buy big-ticket items just as easily as you can shop for groceries. In a nutshell, on the basis of your credit limit, you can shop more, which may have not been possible otherwise.
Convert big-ticket purchases into easy EMIs
This SuperCard allows you to convert purchases of over Rs 3,000 into easy EMIs. This feature is extremely beneficial as it allows you to shop for quality, top-of-the-line products without depleting your savings. Not only do you not have to save first, but you can also pay the cost of the product conveniently, over a flexible tenor. With Bajaj Finserv, converting purchases into EMIs is also effortless and hassle-free; as all, you have to do is get in touch with a representative at the partner store.
Enjoy special offers on various transactions
Offers and deals make shopping more economical, which is why the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard offers exclusive offers, cashback and discounts at stores within the partner network. Thanks to the SuperCard's vast network of partners, you get to enjoy special offers on many different kinds of transactions be it entertainment expenses, travel, utilities, apparel and much more. When you shop smart and use the SuperCard regularly, you can enjoy annual savings to the tune of Rs 55,000!
Earn reward points and save big
When you make a purchase using the SuperCard you earn reward points. This holds true for every transaction. Once you accumulate points, you can use them to pay for subsequent purchases, thereby ensuring that your finances are never in duress. Moreover, if you opt for the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Platinum Choice First-Year-Free SuperCard, for example, you get double the reward points for online spends! Similarly, when you cross spending milestones you can collect points as a reward. Best of all, you get up to 20,000 reward points as a joining bonus.
Access cash through ATMs
A vital feature of the SuperCard is that it allows you to withdraw cash from any ATM, whenever you need to. So, if your shopping requires you to pay by cash, you can avail this option without any stress. This is because the card makes cash withdrawals interest-free for the first 50 days and you're only charged a nominal processing fee at the time of withdrawal.
Best of all, the SuperCard is the perfect tool for sale season! It helps you maximise your savings by combining the benefits that it offers with attractive sale prices that most stores extend to customers during these months!
That's not all; it is also easy to apply for the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard. All you have to do is meet simple eligibility criteria and maintain a credit score of at least 750. To expedite the process further, you can check your pre-approved offer online by entering your personal details and get instant approval.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.

