Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Here's how Bajaj Finserv's pocket insurance comes to your rescue if you are robbed at an ATM

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:09 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Despite the shift towards a cashless economy, the number of people using ATMs across the nation is still significantly large. A recent report by the RBI said that over 800 million Indians have been actively using ATMs in 2019 as compared to the 600 million just four years back.
While this number continues to grow, the number of ATM-related crimes have also witnessed a rise. These crimes can be attributed to the fact that many ATM booths are poorly maintained and have no CCTV surveillance. Adding to this, many ATM centres are not guarded by security personnel who can protect users against the possible threat of assault and robbery.
Thankfully, Bajaj Finserv's ATM Assault & Robbery Insurance Cover can protect you in case you face any untoward incident while withdrawing cash at an ATM. To know the details about this insurance cover offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, read on:
Get a high coverage limit: With this insurance policy, you get coverage of up to Rs 50,000 at a premium of just Rs 499 per annum. You can claim coverage in the event of a robbery or assault occurring within 15 minutes of you withdrawing money from an ATM.
Protect yourself from the financial loss: If you fall victim to theft or robbery at an ATM, you can get reimbursed up to the amount of withdrawal. This is applicable if you are attacked or robbed at any ATM around the world. You have to report the loss to claim your reimbursement.
However, any liabilities occurring outside the covered time-period, either before or after withdrawal, are not considered for coverage. Also, any damage or loss incurred apart from the loss of withdrawn money is not covered under this policy.
Get coverage for treatment of injuries due to assault: Under this policy, you can also claim coverage for any injuries you may sustain during an assault at the ATM. This coverage is extended towards first-aid of bodily injuries. It is important to note that any damage to third parties present will not be covered under this policy.
Now that you know the benefits of this policy, here is how you can raise a claim on your ATM Assault & Robbery Insurance Cover:
* First, report the loss by filing a police complaint and producing the copy of the FIR to the insurer. Ensure that you report the incident as early as possible; as this will help you stay within the claim schedule.
* Contact the 24-hour call centre as soon as the assault or theft occurs.
* Submit the required documentation along with the claim form. Documents include the ATM transaction slip, bank statement, police report, purchase invoice for first aid, and any other documents or slips the claim examiner may require.
How to apply for the ATM Assault Cover: Applying for this insurance policy is very simple. Here are the steps to follow:
* Log on to the Bajaj Finserv website
* Fill up the online application form
* Pay the annual premium of Rs 499 via your choice of payment method
Bajaj Finserv also offers other handy pocket insurance products that provide maximum coverage for specific needs like Eyewear Insurance, Wallet Care, Key Replacement Insurance among others.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

