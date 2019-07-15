Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Here's how personal loan by Bajaj Finserv can help manage your finances

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:05 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Individuals looking at a temporary capital to plan their higher education or looking for immediate liquidity for unforeseen expenses have multiple options in today's times.
Personal loan by Bajaj Finserv is one of the most popular and easiest ways to get immediate credit that would relieve you of your existing financial stress. One of the advantages of getting a personal loan is that is an unsecured loan wherein no collateral is required to be offered as a security.
A key advantage of a personal loan is that the money could be used for multiple purposes - marriage expenses, education fees, travel, vacation, etc. Some of the key things you need to know before selecting a personal loan are - the rate of interest, fees and charges, repayment options, time taken for processing the loan and disbursal of the amount.
Taking in to account all these factors, personal loan by Bajaj Finserv emerges as one of the best options available in the market. Check out some of its essential features here:
Easy application process
Bajaj Finserv offers one of the easiest online processes for you to apply for your personal loan. With a user-friendly application flow and bare minimum KYC documents, you can apply for the loan within a matter of seconds and that too at the comfort of your home.
Instant approval and quick disbursal
Bajaj Finserv is known to offer India's fastest personal loan and has the quickest approval and disbursal process in the country. Once you meet the eligibility criteria along with filling in your basic personal details, you could get your loan approved within 5 minutes. Moreover, the loan gets disbursed into your account within 24 hours post the approval process.
EMI Calculator
The EMI Calculator is one of the most unique offerings from Bajaj Finserv. The EMI Calculator gives you an overview of your monthly instalments beforehand for you to make an informed decision.
Flexible Tenures
Bajaj Finserv is one of the few companies which offer flexible repayment tenors, which range up to 60 months. It gives you the freedom to decide your tenor and thereby manage your liquidity accordingly.
With Bajaj Finserv you have the option of borrowing up to Rs 25 lakhs to manage your urgent money requirements. With an instant disbursal and flexible repayment options, Bajaj Finserv's Personal Loan is the go-to product in the market.
