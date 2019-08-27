Here's how you can benefit from Bajaj Finserv LifeCare Finance

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The mounting cost of medical treatment these days could throw your funds off the gear if you don't have enough insurance cover or an emergency fund to fall back on.
Many individuals and families don't have a safety net for unplanned medical expenses, resulting in an increased financial burden. Despite having one of the most affordable healthcare ecosystems in the world, medical treatments in India are still considered to be expensive for most Indians.
To address this situation, many NBFCs and fintech players are now offering much-needed financing options to manage your medical expenses. Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, offers LifeCare Finance to help you get quality medical treatments without worrying about your finances.
The facility covers both elective and non-elective treatments such as dental care, cardiology, orthopedic treatment, maternity care, cosmetic care, to name a few. Bajaj Finserv LifeCare Finance is now available in over 2,700 clinics or hospitals covering 174 treatments.
Here are the benefits of Bajaj Finserv LifeCare Finance:
* Instant EMI Option - Bajaj Finserv's LifeCare Finance helps you plan your finances for medical expenses without having to pay them upfront. It provides you instant loan from Rs 70,000 to Rs 4.5 lakh with the facility to convert your medical expenses into easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network option.
* Instant approval - During a medical emergency, you can't wait for days to get your loan approved. Bajaj Finserv LifeCare Finance offers you instant loan approval by just filling up a form online or talking to an in-clinic representative.
* Flexible EMI tenor - With LifeCare Finance, Bajaj Finserv aims to ease the financial burden by offering you flexible EMI tenor. This option allows you to decide the duration of your loan depending on your financial liquidity.
* Zero Foreclosure charges - After paying your first EMI, you can foreclose your loan at any time without having to pay any additional foreclosure charges.
One can avail LifeCare finance through the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network card. This digital card can be used at more than 270 Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) partner hospitals and clinical centres in these cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. It enables users to pay for medical expenses through easy EMIs.
