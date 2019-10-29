Here's how you can get a pre-approved Personal Loan offer online from Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv
Oct 29, 2019

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is offering pre-approved personal loans that take lesser time to process. With festivals and weddings just around the corner, customers are likely to have a host of planned and unplanned last-minute expenses.
Fortunately, they can avail their pre-approved offer for a collateral-free Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan to get a sizeable loan amount at a competitive interest rate. Further, with the help of the offer, borrowers can benefit from quick disbursal.
Here's an overview of the key benefits of this Bajaj Finserv offering.

Indicates to borrowers the loan amount they qualify for
Knowing exactly how much a customer can borrow is integral to the borrowing decision. And with a Bajaj Finserv pre-approved personal loan offer, borrowers can forego this step and conveniently note the amount their financial profile qualifies them for. When faced with an urgent, last-minute expense, a pre-approved offer is a convenient way to access funding quickly without having to engage in the approval process.

Shortens the personal loan application and approval process
A key perk of pre-approved personal loan offers is that borrowers can enjoy instant funding disbursed straight to their bank account. This is because advancements in the financial sector have led to easy verification of an applicant's information through simple details such as a phone number or Aadhaar number. This, in turn, expedites approval and disbursal, making pre-approved offers an ideal provision for all.

Increases convenience and ease
Since these loans are pre-approved, it cuts down on the time it requires to process them. As the lender already has most of the relevant information about you, the documents required to avail of this loan are also minimal. Besides, to make a customized offer for you, the lender does a detailed evaluation of your creditworthiness. All these factors clubbed together to render the process of availing a pre-approved offer highly convenient.

In addition, it is easy to check your pre-approved offer. It is important to note that accessing a pre-approved offer is straightforward and user-friendly. Prospective borrowers are only required to share their name and mobile number to view their pre-approved offer on the lender's website, either from a web browser on a PC or a smartphone.
About Bajaj Finance Limited
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.
Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with a stable outlook for the long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

