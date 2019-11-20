Bajaj FinServ logo
Here's how young Indians can finance their wedding with Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:34 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With changing times, the way weddings are planned has changed as well. Today, young Indians and millennials are keen on personalising every ceremony and having a grand celebration.
Data suggests that they're more likely to take ownership of their wedding expenses too. As per a recent study, 42% of young Indians would like to contribute to their wedding expenses along with their parents, and 26% would like to handle their wedding expenses on their own.
Data shows that in 2018-19, 20% of all loans taken by young Indians were personal loans for a wedding. This is because a personal loan provides a convenient way to finance a wedding with simple eligibility criteria and a large sanction.
In fact, if you are looking to finance a celebration of this scale, consider a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Wedding. This collateral-free loan offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd., comes with several great features that can help make your big day extraordinary and memorable, without any compromises.
Gain access to a high loan amount of up to Rs. 25 lakh:
This loan is not only available without collateral, but also offers a loan amount of up to Rs. 25 lakh. This amount can help you comfortably cover big-ticket expenses such as hiring a popular band, booking honeymoon travel and accommodation, purchasing custom-made jewellery and securing the desired wedding venue. Having enough funding to work with helps you make the necessary pre-wedding advance payments on time.
Enjoy financial flexibility with the Flexi Loan facility:
Planning a wedding is a complicated, time-consuming process, with many big and small tasks that require immediate financing. Whether you have to pay the florist an advance or book extra makeup artists at the nth minute, for a smooth wedding, it's important to have finance within reach. This is where the Flexi loan facility comes into play. Here, you can borrow from your sanction in parts, whenever you require, and you're only charged interest on the amount you've withdrawn. This way you can utilise the sanction more efficiently and keep your interest outgo to a minimum.
Additionally, you can also opt to pay interest as EMIs for a portion of the tenor and repay the principal at the end. This allows you to save up to 45% on your monthly instalments and makes the repayment even simpler.
Take advantage of quick application and disbursal:
With this loan, you don't have to worry about a lengthy application process and mundane paperwork. You just need to fill out an online application form with your basic details and submit a few documents to get the green signal. Moreover, once approved, the sanctioned will be disbursed into your account within 24 hours. This means that you can apply in minutes and focus your energies on planning your wedding instead of securing funds.
Benefit from no hidden charges and online loan management:
As per the terms and conditions set by Bajaj Finserv, you enjoy absolute transparency when it comes to your personal loan. No hidden charges are levied, which means that you don't have to bear any unexpected additional costs later on. This allows you to plan for repayment with precision.
Further, to make managing your loan easy, Bajaj Finserv provides you with an online loan account. This serves as a platform through which you can manage your loan, check your repayment schedule, make pre-payments and even pay EMIs.
Obtain financing on simple eligibility terms:
You can apply for this loan from Bajaj Finserv quickly, as the eligibility criteria are straightforward and easy to meet. You have to be an Indian resident between 23 and 55 years of age and work as a salaried employee in the public or private sector. Additionally, you must meet the minimum monthly income criterion for your city.
Once you meet the stipulated criteria, apply for the loan online and choose a tenor of up to 60 months to repay the amount comfortably. Moreover, to make the process of obtaining funding shorter, check your pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv. Doing so gives you instant approval through a tailored loan deal.
This article is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

