Here's why Bajaj Finance fixed deposit is the safest investment option today

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Considering a volatile financial scenario and negative investor sentiment, market-linked investment tools are not the first choice for revenue generation.

Fixed deposits are now a more secure mode of investment, even for seasoned market investors to park a section of their funds with an eye towards the future.

The investor sentiment is shifting towards stable returns and safety. Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, aims to cater to this scenario through its risk-free high return yielding fixed deposits.

Customers can enjoy assured returns starting from 8.35 percent. Taking into account the investment needs of senior citizens, the company also offers an additional interest rate of 0.35 percent over and above the regular rates to senior citizens.

Read on to know several investor-friendly features that keep Bajaj Finance fixed deposit one of the safest investment options today:

Fund safety assured with CRISIL and ICRA ratings

The company assures your funds' safety with the highest safety ratings in the investment market -

* FAAA by CRISIL

* MAAA by ICRA

* BBB international benchmark rating from S and P Global - the only NBFC in India to possess this safety rating.

Attractive returns of above 50 percent

Bajaj Finance Limited offers fixed deposits with assured returns of 8.35 percent, 8.45 percent and 8.70 percent for new, existing and, senior citizens respectively.

Thus, when investing in an FD with Bajaj Finance for 5 years, a new customer can enjoy 49.32 percent returns compounded annually. Similarly, you can grow your investment amount by 50.02 percent for existing customers. Senior citizens can grow the investment amount by 51.75 percent.

Small deposit amount starting from Rs. 25,000

Customers can open a Bajaj Finance fixed deposit with a small investment amount of Rs 25,000 and enjoy a flexible FD tenor, automatic renewal facility, etc.

Further, customers can opt for either cumulative or non-cumulative FD from Bajaj Finance and enjoy payouts as per their preference.

Taking into consideration an investor's need for regular income, Bajaj Finance Limited allows periodic payouts of non-cumulative fixed deposits, which can be either monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually.

Additionally, Bajaj Finance FD also comes with an online application procedure to make investment easier for customers. With these attractive and customer-friendly features, a fixed deposit from Bajaj Finance is sure to satisfy investors' safety requirements apart from generating high returns.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

