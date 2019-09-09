Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Here's why NRIs should consider investing in the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:30 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who wish to have a savings account or a fixed deposit account in India cannot open standard savings account like Indian residents. If you opened a savings account before moving abroad, you need to convert it into a Non-Resident External (NRE) accounts or Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) account.
To cater to the Indian diaspora, Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, is offering NRI Fixed Deposit enabling them to benefit from high returns up to 8.95 per cent.
The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for NRIs offers flexible tenor options between 12- 36 months, along with multi-deposit and easy auto-renewal facility. Investing here not only guarantees you safe and assured returns but it also insulates your portfolio from market-related risks. Read on to understand the associated benefits better:
Top rating agencies vouch for the stability of the Bajaj Finance FD
In an economy that's been plagued by occurrences of low and even negative returns, the offer of assured gains is compelling. However, it's important that such a guarantee is ratified by reputed agencies. Fortunately, the Bajaj Finance NRI FD comes out unscathed as it has the highest credit ratings from both ICRA and CRISIL. In fact, it even has a BBB rating from S&P Global. Together, these ratings indicate timely interest and principal payouts and the stability of any long-term investments that you make.
You can earn handsome returns, more so if you're a senior investor
With Bajaj Finance you get high returns in addition to safety. You earn interest of up to 8.35 per cent as a regular investor and as a senior citizen benefit even more. This is because you qualify for a 0.35 per cent interest rate boost, bringing the total interest to 8.70 per cent. In both cases, you earn the most when you invest for at least three years and opt for payouts at maturity only.
To understand what your returns will be, assume that you invest Rs 10 lakh for 3 years.

You can avoid double taxation by way of DTAA
As an NRI earning both in India and abroad, you would want to avoid double taxation. Fortunately, you can do this by claiming benefits under the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) that India has with the country you live in at present. Depending on the terms of the agreement you will either get a tax credit or an exemption. As a result, you can protect your earnings with relative ease.
You can access liquidity through a loan against FD
While it's true that an NRI Fixed Deposit offers the best returns when you don't withdraw from it prematurely, Bajaj Finance offers you a convenient alternative for when you find yourself facing a financial crunch. You can pledge your FD as collateral and avail a loan of up to Rs 4 lakh while your investment continues to earn interest.
You can benefit from a range of value-added features
Bajaj Finance allows you to invest for a flexible tenor, opt for periodic interest payouts, manage your account online, invest in several FDs with a single cheque and even opt for the FD auto-renewal facility.
The latter is especially advantageous as you get extra 0.10 per cent interest. Continuing with the previous example, and considering that the rates remain the same, here's what you can earn if you opt for FD auto-renewal.

Now that you know how the Bajaj Finance NRI FD adds value to your portfolio and can help you accumulate wealth, book an appointment with an executive to set up your deposit without further ado.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:34 IST

L&T Construction bags major contract to build residential...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has secured a prestigious residential project from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) to construct 23,432 dwelling units with on-site infrastructure works at var

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:32 IST

L&T Technology Services wins new electrification project from...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, has been selected as a strategic partner by a European automotive manufacturer for its electric Powertrain (e-Powertrain) practice. LTTS

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:55 IST

SBI reduces MCLR and interest rates on time deposits across all...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced a reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:41 IST

Slowing economic growth is credit negative for Indian auto ABS: Moody's

Singapore, Sept 9 (ANI): The slowdown in the Indian economy is credit negative for auto asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by commercial vehicle loans because the performance of such loans is highly correlated to economic conditions, according to Moody's Analytics credit outlook report released on M

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:07 IST

Equity indices in negative zone, auto and metal stocks falter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative territory during early hours on Monday, dragged by a substantial fall in auto and metal stocks, despite their Asian peers showing gains.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:36 IST

'God' and 'Love' are life's two themes says Notion Press' next...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] September 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Life is woven by two threads, love and trust. While it is undoubtedly debatable which one of the two emotions stand atop the other, it is safer to accept that the two complement each other unapologetically. In the course of our journey, while a

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:11 IST

New Asian Paints Royale Health Shield TVC stars Ranbir and Deepika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Asian Paints for decades has been a partner for creating your beautiful dream home with exquisite walls and a luxurious finish. But now along with beauty, the brand also wants to keep your walls safe and healthy, with its state-of-the-art interior p

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:08 IST

Log Kya Kahenge: An entertainment portal started by Himanshu...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Log Kya Kahenge (LKK) Media, started by Himanshu Singla with a vision to platform people ticked off with the society's norms and its expectations of how people should live, soon progressed into a plan envisioning the reach to be made the audience as

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:11 IST

Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Vedic Awards conferred in the memory of...

New Delhi [India] September 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The third edition of 'Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Vedic Puruskar' was held on September 5 in the fond memory of late Ashokji Singhal, the former International President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The Singhal Foundation organized the event a

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:54 IST

Centre set to develop annual infrastructure pipeline to achieve...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Ministry of Finance on Saturday said that to achieve the GDP of 5 trillion US dollar economy by 2024-25, India needs to spend about Rs 100 lakh crore over these years on infrastructure and for this, an annual infrastructure pipeline would be developed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:15 IST

OPPO Reno2 Z debuts, with all-new ColorOS 6.1 that combines...

New Delhi [India] September 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): OPPO's latest Reno2 Z made its Indian debut. This latest iteration of OPPO's popular Reno series will redraw the boundaries of users' creativity, as it comes packed with photography-enhancing features, like a quad-camera setup and outstanding

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:14 IST

vivo embarks on an exploratory journey with its latest...

New Delhi [India] September 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The ever so beautiful Ladakh, raw emotions of Pali in Rajasthan and the cultural epicenter of Varanasi - the timeless glory of these cities and unexplored emotions of their cultural diaspora will come alive in vivo's latest photography campai

Read More
iocl