Here's why you must invest your salary in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit today

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In an ever-changing financial market, identifying an option to invest your salary in can be a tricky task. On one hand, you want to maximise your gains and on the other, you're looking for safety and stability. While fixed deposits offer both these benefits, the repo rate shifts in 2019 haven't been favourable.

Apart from multiple cuts throughout the year, the RBI lowered the repo rate by an additional 25 basis points in October, and analysts forecast another possible reduction before March 2020. This will affect the returns from reliable instruments, which is why now is the best time for you to invest and lock in the best interest rates.

You may consider investing in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, which offers both - regular investors and senior citizens, some of the most attractive interest rates in India, which can go up to 8.70 per cent. Moreover, these FD offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, also carries the highest stability ratings from ICRA and CRISIL. This assures you of significant yields and that you will receive the returns you're promised on time.

Read on to understand how best to invest your salary using this instrument:

Book the FD by setting aside a sum of Rs 25,000 only

When you choose to invest in this FD, you don't need a large corpus to get started. With a minimum amount of just Rs 25,000, you can book an FD without delay and enjoy assured returns as FD isn't linked to market fluctuations. Moreover, investing right away puts you on track to earning significant returns, especially if you invest consistently. To understand how a Bajaj Finance FD helps you grow your corpus, take a look at the following table. It highlights your yield when you invest Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 for a five-year tenor as a regular investor.



Align the tenor with your goals for timely liquidity

As you invest your salary in this FD, pick a tenor that matches your goals. For instance, if you're looking to make a big-ticket expense in three years, such as buying a car, invest a sizeable sum at the earliest and choose a tenor of about 36 months. This way you can enjoy optimal returns owing to compounding interest. Moreover, your FD will mature in time, offering the liquidity you need to achieve your goal.

Opt for the Multi-Deposit facility to invest in several FDs at once

Bajaj Finance also allows you to invest in using the Multi-Deposit facility. Through this feature you can invest in several FDs, of varying tenors, amounts and payout frequencies, using a single cheque. This greatly reduces the effort required to ladder your investments and it also allows you to withdraw from individual FDs without disrupting the others. On the whole, it helps you maximise your gains significantly.

Pick the Auto-Renewal feature to invest for a long term

A truly efficient way to invest your salary is to opt for the Auto-Renewal feature. This provision allows you to reinvest your earnings at maturity, without any intervention. Not only does this allow you to stay invested seamlessly, but it also lets you benefit from better FD rates. Currently, you get an additional 0.10 per cent interest when you renew your investment. Therefore, the longer you stay invested, the higher are your earnings. This is ideal for long-term goals such as retirement.

Select the interest payout option based on your financial obligations

Depending on your need for finance, you can use your salary to generate additional income on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis. Simply opt for periodic payouts with a frequency of your choice and set up a steady stream of income for your myriad goals and needs with an FD.

Best of all, investing in a Bajaj Finance FD is easy. Decide on the amount, tenor and payout option by using the FD calculator and follow these steps:

* Fill an online application form

* Deposit the money via NEFT, cheque, net banking or debit card (at select locations)

* Print your application form by clicking 'Save as PDF', fill out the required fields and affix photographs

* Submit the form and the required documents along with a CTS-compliant cheque to the representative

Now that you know why the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is the option to go with, invest your salary in this FD to reap significant returns. Book a call with a representative to get assistance with investing in a Bajaj Finance FD today!

