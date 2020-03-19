Hero Electronix's Tessolve acquires Test & Verification Solutions (T&VS)

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hero Electronix, a part of the Hero Group, today announced the acquisition of Test & Verification Solutions (T&VS), a leading provider of chip design services. The acquisition was made through Tessolve, a Hero Electronix venture and a leading engineering solutions company.

The acquisition provides strong impetus to Tessolve's chip design offering taking its overall company strength to over 2,000 engineers and firmly cements Tessolve as a leading end-to-end provider of semiconductor engineering services.

Founded in 2008 in UK by Mike Bartley, an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in the design verification domain; T&VS is a leading provider of Design Verification solutions to semiconductor companies having steadily expanded its offerings into Design for Test (DFT) and Embedded Software with a 400+ team across multiple markets including UK, India, Japan, US and Singapore.

T&VS is the fifth acquisition by Tessolve in the past 4 years. Complementing its aggressive approach in growing the capabilities organically, these strategic acquisitions have put Tessolve in a unique position to offer a comprehensive spectrum of services to semiconductor companies. The acquisition adds a strong team and capability depth in a critical area like chip design and expands Tessolve's presence into the UK and Japan markets.

Commenting on the acquisition P. Raja Manickam, CEO, Tessolve said: "We are excited to welcome the T&VS team. The addition of T&VS talent and technologies will enable us to provide more integrated and optimized chip design solutions. Design verification and validation is an important phase in the design and production cycle of every semiconductor product and accelerates taking products to market."

Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix said: "This is the largest acquisition by Tessolve till date and a critical addition in building Tessolve into the largest semiconductor engineering services player in the world. The acquisition reaffirms our commitment to keep expanding our team and capabilities to service all engineering requirements of a semiconductor company."

Mike Bartley, CEO and Founder, T&VS said: "We are extremely delighted and proud to be part of the Hero Electronix and Tessolve family. Tessolve has a global footprint with deep relationships and the most extensive capabilities in semiconductor engineering. It is a unique opportunity for the entire team at T&VS to integrate and aspire for larger opportunities both individually and collectively as a team."

Previous acquisitions by Tessolve

1. TES DST: July 2016

2. Spectrum Integrated: August 2017

3. Test lab business of Lynxemi Pte.: August 2017

4. Analog design business of Analog Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd.: November 2017

This story is provided by NewsVoir.


