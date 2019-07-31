Hero Enterprise 13th edition of Mindmine Summit
Hero Enterprise's 13th Mindmine Summit - 'The New Decade: One Nation, Multiple Destinies'

Jul 31, 2019

New Delhi [India] July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): To secure its status as one of the three dominant economies of the world in the coming decade, India needs to use all the levers that make it a great democracy, whether it is diversity, geography, demographics or ethnicity.
This the core idea of pivoting India's diversity for economic and social advantage will be debated and analysed by 60 top influencers from across the fora of government, business, academia, and society at the 13th edition of the Mindmine Summit in New Delhi on August 22nd and 23rd. The summit has been appropriately titled, "The New Decade: One Nation, Multiple Destinies".
The summit will also assess the on-ground impact of several structural reforms undertaken in the recent past, and their efficacy in the coming decade.
"We are a nation of many moving parts; and to make our march towards becoming a dominant nation truly effective and relentless, each of these parts must evolve, and not just some of them. This can only happen through the right doses of entrepreneurship, empowerment, incentive, and welfare, plus our ability to collaborate across different arms of government, business and society. We are delighted to organise a tailored summit again this year that flags priorities and sets directions", said Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman Hero Enterprise.
Mindmine Summit is the flagship annual event of the Mindmine Institute, an initiative of Hero Enterprise which over the last a decade has fostered a plethora of dialogues, debates, and deliberations in understanding the conundrum cutting across socio-political, economic and cultural lines.
In the past decade and a half, this two-day think fest has gained immense credibility as an independent forum for dialogue and debate; and has attracted over 60 Ministers (from the government), more than 100 CEOs, bureaucrats, diplomats, industrialists, and eminent citizens.
Sessions of the Mindmine Summit will include:
* 'The World in 2020: Is a Recession Coming?'
* 'The India Story: How do we avoid the Middle-Income Trap?'
* 'Energy & Water Stress: Where does India go from here?'
* 'Mainstreaming Rural India: Is Agriculture part of the problem or the solution?'
* 'Mindmine Exchange - Civil & Criminal Justice: Is there political will for genuine reform?'
* 'Technology: Is it bridging or widening the gap between Traditional & Modern India?'
* 'Social media impact: Does this galloping horse need stronger reins?'
* 'Remaking our cities: Are existing masterplans good enough?'
* 'Unmarried to work: Is Generation Z redefining the Indian workspace?'
* 'Future of transport: Will the coming decade be a Game Changer?'
* 'Mindmine Exchange - The Attention our Heritage seeks: Rallying for India's Art and Culture'
* The Big Debate: 'Outdated constitutional provisions coming in the way of good governance'
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:12 IST

