Hero MotoCorp Backed EV Manufacturer, Ather Energy Leverages Workelevate by Progressive for workplace management

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ather Energy, which has been at the forefront of the EV revolution in India, deploys Workelevate - a digital workplace service automation platform to enable faster employee support services for its future-forward workforce.

The platform is built and managed by Progressive Infotech, having end-user experience management expertise of over two decades.

Employee experience is critical for today's organizations, especially when the enterprise is growing faster, and facing competition. To turn hybrid work into a true experience, the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle maker, Ather Energy has implemented Workelevate, a platform that simplifies employee support services and helps enhance organizational performance.



"We are excited to adopt Workelevate by Progressive Infotech. This platform will help us manage and automate our digital workplace support services," said Sandeep Raj (Sr. Manager - IT Infrastructure - Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd).

Workelevate encompasses a conversational chatbot that resolves employee IT service requests instantly, providing one-click troubleshooters. From password resets to software provisioning, the automation-led workflows are customized to meet most of the employee IT-related requirements. The chatbot will be deployed in phase II of this engagement between Progressive &Ather Energy.

Using Workelevate for digital workplace service transformation, the leading electric scooter manufacturer is empowering its workforce with employee-centric features like self-service, IT self-healing, and instant automation-led digital workplace support.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

