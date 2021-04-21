Hero MotoCorp halts production due to escalation in Covid-19 cases

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Hero MotoCorp has decided to stop operations temporarily at all its manufacturing facilities in view of surging Covid-19 cases across the country.

The company will utilise this time to carry out maintenance work at manufacturing plants.

"In keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people, Hero MotoCorp has decided to proactively halt operations temporarily at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its GPC, in view of ongoing escalation in the spread of Covid-19 across the country," it said in a statement.



Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days in a staggered manner between April 22 and May 1 based on the local scenario. All of the company's corporate offices are already in work from home (WFH) mode and very few members of staff are visiting offices on rotation to continue essential services.

"The shutdown will not impact the company's ability to meet demand, which has been impacted due to localised shutdowns in many states. The production loss will be compensated during the remainder of quarter," said the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer.

All plants will resume normal operations after the short shutdown period.

Hero MotoCorp sold 18.45 lakh units in Q3 FY21, clocking a growth of 19.7 per cent over the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The sales surged after the nationwide lockdown was eased on the back of faster recovery in demand in rural areas and increased preference for personal mobility. (ANI)

