Hero MotoCorp re-opens 1,500 retail touchpoints, sells 10,000 units

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Hero MotoCorp has started its retail operations with the re-opening of more than 1,500 customer touchpoints including authorised dealerships and service centres.

These outlets contribute to about 30 per cent of the company's total domestic retail sales. A total of 10,000 units of motorcycles and scooters have already been sold since the reopening of these customer touchpoints, it said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp also started vehicle dispatches from its manufacturing facilities for the current fiscal year (FY21) on May 7.

Keeping the safety and well-being of everyone as a top-most priority, the company has issued a re-start manual to all its dealerships, service centres and parts distributors.

All of Hero MotoCorp's manufacturing facilities across the globe had halted operations since March 22 as a precautionary preventive measure against COVID-19.

On May 4, Hero MotoCorp became the first two-wheeler manufacturer in the country to resume operations after it reopened three of its manufacturing plants at Dharuhera and Gurgaon in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

The company is maintaining strict procedures to ensure hygienic workplaces by ensuring measures like thorough sanitisation of all workplaces regularly, sanitisation of buses, shuttles and other official vehicles after each trip, deep cleaning and sanitisation before daily shift commencement.

At 11:15 am, Hero MotoCorp was trading 6.57 per cent higher at Rs 2,091.60 per share on BSE Ltd. (ANI)

