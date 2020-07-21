Hero MotoCorp rejigs top leadership team to drive future plans

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday announced initiating a process to strengthen its leadership team and drive growth in the emerging business climate.

It said Rajat Bhargava will assume the newly-created role of Chief of Staff in the office of Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal. Rajat has so far been heading strategy, global business and emerging mobility business unit. He joined Hero MotoCorp in November 2013 from McKinsey where he was a senior partner.

Malo Le Masson, currently the head of global product planning, has been appointed as the Head of Strategy. Ravi Pisipaty, currently head of three plants and the global parts centre, will be the new Head of Plant Operations.

Mahesh Kaikini, currently the head of Gurgaon plant, has been appointed as Chief Quality Officer. Ashutosh Varma, currently the head of west zone for sales and after-sales, has been appointed the new Head of National Sales.

"The company will continue to evaluate internal talent within the organisation to identify and groom them for potential leadership positions," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. "These announcements are the first step in this direction and the organisation will continue to build on this platform in future."

The company has six manufacturing facilities -- at Dharuhera and Gurugram in Haryana, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

