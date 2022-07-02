Hero MotoCorp sales rise 35.7 pc year-on-year in April-June quarter

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp sold 13.90 lakh units in the first quarter of the financial year (April-June) 2022-23.

This is a robust double-digit growth of 35.7 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, when the company had sold 10.25 lakh units, the company said in a statement.

In the previous quarter i.e. January-March 2022, it had sold 11.89 lakh units.



"The growth in volumes indicates the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the coming months, on the back of a decent monsoon, and encouraging farm activity," the statement said.

In June, it sold 4.85 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters. Of those, 21,657 units were exported.

In the month of June, Hero MotoCorp introduced the new Passion 'XTec'. The motorcycle is packed with features such as the first-in-segment projector LED headlamp, full-digital instrument cluster with bluetooth connectivity, SMS and call alerts, real-time mileage indicator, low-fuel indicator, side-stand engine cut-off and service reminder.

Separately, TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 22 per cent in June 2022 with sales of 308,501 units, as against 251,886 units in the month of June 2021. (ANI)

