Hero MotoCorp to donate 60 first-responder mobile ambulances

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): As part of its ongoing initiatives towards COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp is donating 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to authorities.

"These unique and utilitarian mobile ambulances will be useful for reaching out to patients in rural and remote areas and comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

These ambulances have been custom-built as an accessory to be fitted on Hero MotoCorp motorcycles, with an engine capacity of 150cc and above. The ambulance accessories include sleeping arrangement with essential medical equipment such as a first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and siren.

These mobile ambulances will be handed over to authorities in multiple regions across India.

The Hero Group has committed a corpus of Rs 100 crore as aid for the ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. Half of this sum is being contributed to the PM-Cares Fund and the remaining Rs 50 crore is being spent in other relief efforts.

The BML Munjal University run by the Hero Group at Dharuhera in Haryana has offered its 2,000-bed hostel for use as isolation and treatment ward by the local health department.

Hero MotoCorp is also distributing more than 15,000 meals every day to daily wage-workers, stranded labourers and homeless families in several areas of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. (ANI)

