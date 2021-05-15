Hero MotoCorp to restart plant operations from May 17

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Hero MotoCorp plans to restart plant operations in a staggered manner from May 17 after vaccinating 90 per cent of employees above the age of 45 years.

"The company is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting single shift production at three of its plants -- Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in Uttarakhand -- from Monday May 17," it said in a statement.

"Strict safety and hygiene protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations," it said.



The company said the three plants will increasingly focus on producing for export markets besides catering to domestic requirements.

The remaining manufacturing plants and other facilities will also open up gradually. The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters said that it continues to monitor the situation closely.

Last month, Hero MotoCorp had said it will shut down its plants, halting manufacturing activities from April 22 to May 2. It later extended the shutdown to May 16.

Meanwhile, the company said that more than 90 per cent of employees above the age of 45 years have already been vaccinated under its ongoing corporate vaccination drive.

All corporate offices of the company have already been in work-from-home mode. (ANI)

