Hester launches range of herbal veterinary products

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Apr 24 (ANI): Leading animal healthcare company Hester Biosciences said on Saturday it has embarked on a journey to produce research-based herbal products for poultry, cattle, sheep, goat and swine.

Apart from allopathic health products, natural supplements are in demand by many animal health professionals to help build immunity and improve the overall health of animals.

Hester said its products will be mainly targeting mastitis and production disorders, gastrointestinal tract diseases, reproductive disorders, ectoparasites and skin injuries.



These products will help animal health professionals in treating chronic cases and preventing potential diseases.

In poultry, the company's research-based products will improve farm profitability with herbal replacer forcholine chloride, vitamin C and many other nutritional supplements.

"All products have been developed and backed by thorough research. Clinical trials at various veterinary colleges as well as private farms have shown encouraging results on the efficacy and overall performance," it said in a statement.

Hester has manufacturing plants in Gujarat and Nepal. The company has 30 per cent share of poultry vaccines market in India. The veterinary market is estimated at Rs 7,000 crore. (ANI)

