Mobiquity will add to Hexaware's global delivery footprint
Mobiquity will add to Hexaware's global delivery footprint

Hexaware acquires US-based Mobiquity for $182 million

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:48 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): IT consulting firm Hexaware Technologies on Friday announced the acquisition of US-based Mobiquity Inc for 182 million dollars (about Rs 1,260 crore) to expand its cloud and automation service offerings.
With a global presence across three continents, Mobiquity is one of the largest independent customer experience consulting firms that specialises in creating multi-channel digital experiences using cloud technologies. It creates digital products for well-known global brands like Amazon Web Services, Rabobank, Philips, Wawa, Backbase and Otsuka.
"Mobiquity strengthens two of our key strategic offerings: cloudify everything and customer experience transformation," said Hexaware Technologies CEO, R Srikrishna.
"We are seeing a strong demand for these capabilities. With this acquisition, we will be able to further accelerate our contributions to our customers' business growth. Both Hexaware and Mobiquity have created very strong impact for their clients and have a mutually complementing position," he said in a statement.
Mobiquity's CEO John Castleman said he is excited about the growth prospects. "Joining hands with Hexaware gives us added scale, a broader portfolio of offerings that are relevant to our clients' digital journeys, and the opportunity to strengthen the Mobiquity brand."
Mobiquity adds to Hexaware's global delivery footprint with its centres in Florida, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Amsterdam, Pune and Ahmedabad. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:08 IST

Invest in a Bajaj Finance FD to diversify your investment portfolio

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Financial planning is a crucial part of any individual's life - be it salaried or self-employed. Every financial decision that you take needs to be based on certain life goals one intends to fulfil.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:08 IST

Merck Foundation partners with the First Lady of Guinea to build...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Guinea, Djene Conde and Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information and Communication launched their programs to build equitable healthc

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:31 IST

SEBI issues stricter norms for rating agencies to enhance standards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has tightened rating guidelines, including probability of default benchmarks, to strengthen disclosures made by credit rating agencies and uplift standards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:32 IST

Equities on downward slide amid global trade tensions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices continued their downward slide during early hours on Friday amid ongoing concern that trade frictions may jeopardise global economic growth.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:17 IST

Centre reduces ESI contribution rate from 6.5 to 4%

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday reduced the rate of contribution under the ESI Act from 6.5 per cent to 4 per cent, with employers' contribution being reduced from 4.75 to 3.25 per cent and employees' contribution from 1.75 to 0.75 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:12 IST

Elders in senior living communities report higher satisfaction:...

New Delhi [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Association of Senior Living India (ASLI) recently conducted a survey which revealed fresh data and observed the trends in senior living.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:10 IST

Indian Law Firm M/S Solicis Lex enhancing its presence worldwide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mumbai-based Indian law firm M/s Solicis Lex has been expanding its operations rapidly on the global map.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:44 IST

Education pioneer AglaSem starts Rs 12 lakh scholarship for...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aglasem.com is among the nation's biggest online education platform, which provides updated, authentic, and free guidance to students all over the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:36 IST

Revenue growth in Q4 FY19 hits six quarter low led by weak...

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Financial results released by 642 companies in the corporate sector shows revenue growth in fourth quarter (January to March) of 2018-19 hit a six-quarter low at 10 per cent, investment information and credit rating agency ICRA said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:05 IST

Albatross inspires next generation of aircraft wings

Filton (Bristol) [Britain], June 13 (ANI): Airbus engineers have developed a scale-model aeroplane with the first in-flight, flapping wing-tips that could revolutionise aircraft wing-design.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 16:28 IST

Equity indices end flat, Jet Airways down over 16 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended flat on Thursday amid tepid global cues as investors remained unclear over possible outcome of a trade deal between the United States and China.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:49 IST

Sitharaman holds 3rd third pre- Budget consultation with...

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held third pre-Budget consultation meeting with the stakeholders from the financial sector and capital markets on Thursday.

Read More
iocl