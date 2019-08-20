HFCL bags Rs 2,467 crore order for defence communication network

HFCL has manufacturing facilities at Solan, Goa and Chennai
ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HFCL) said on Tuesday it has received its largest-ever purchase order worth Rs 2,467 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for turnkey development, operations, and maintenance of a communication network for the Indian Army.
The project is to be completed within 18 months. The project has additional operations and maintenance component of Rs 862 crore to be realised over a period of 10 years from the commissioning of the network. The combined value of the project thus stands at Rs 3,329 crore.
Funded by the Department of Telecom, the turnkey project entails design, development, deployment, and maintenance of converged nationwide IP/MPLS backbone with 219 X access networks and integrated IMS based communication solutions under the network for spectrum programme.
"This next-generation network will connect various locations of the Indian Army while also integrating all existing and legacy networks with this advanced IP/MPLS network to offer seamless and secure transmission of voice, data, video, and multi-media," HFCL said in a statement.
HFCL is a telecom infrastructure developer, system integrator and manufacturer of high-end telecom equipment and optical fibre cables, having manufacturing facilities at Solan, Goa, and Chennai. (ANI)

