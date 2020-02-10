HG Infra Engineering bags two NHAI projects worth Rs 2,100 crore in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): HG Infra Engineering Ltd (HGIEL) said on Monday it has been declared as the lowest bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for two projects worth Rs 2,100 crore on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Rajasthan.

The first project is for construction of an eight-lane carriageway on the Baonli-Jhalai road section of Delhi-Vadodara greenfield alignment (NH-148N). The NHAI's estimated project cost is Rs 903.43 crore.

HG Infra's bid price was Rs 880.11 crore. The length of the project is 33.05 km and duration for completing the project is two years.

The second project is for construction of an eight-lane carriageway start near village Mui section of Delhi Vadodara greenfield alignment. The NHAI's estimated project cost is Rs 1,198.93 crore.

HG Infra's bid price was Rs 1,258.11 crore. The length of the project is 45.64 km and duration for completing the project is two years.

The company's order book as on December 31, 2019 stood at Rs 6,159 crore. With these two projects, HG Infra's order book stands at Rs 8,288 crore.

HG Infra Engineering has 22 orders under execution in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra backed with a robust business model built around complete integration, a large fleet of in-house equipment and skilled manpower.

