HGS offers nurse triage services for healthcare companies to support COVID-19 patients

Chicago [USA], April 7 (ANI): Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Tuesday offered telephone nurse triage services to provide frontline support for COVID-19 callers to enable healthcare providers and health insurance plan staff to focus on critical case requirements.

HGS has over 1,200 nurses around the globe supporting business critical functions ranging from care management, nurse advice, triage line, prior authorisation, retrospective clinical reviews, high dollar clinical reviews for claims payment integrity and personal nurse concierge care line.

"We have more than 30 years of experience in providing telephone nurse triage," said Ramesh Gopalan, Global President of HGS Healthcare.

"With significant increases in patient calls due to COVID-19, a healthcare company's ability to discern which ones require additional medical attention and which are only seeking advice is paramount. Our seasoned teams are augmenting support to allow our client's internal resources to focus on other critical case requirements," he said in a statement.

Mary Jane Konstantin, Senior Vice President and Head of Business for HGS AxisPoint Health, said the company is offering a turnkey solution designed to offload COVID-19 calls.

The nurse triage solution includes US-based nurses, a hotline that can integrate into an existing call tree or a dedicated number and a clinical algorithm approach that has a high correlation rate with physicians in triage quality and care recommendations.

"Using the solution, our nurses can support COVID-19 callers with self-care guidance, assess the caller's condition, and direct them to the most appropriate level of care. This can be an omni-channel solution designed for offering preferred communication choices for enhanced patient and member experience," she said.

HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centres and human resource outsourcing solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients.

Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS has over 38,872 employees across 61 delivery centres in seven countries. For the year that ended March 31, 2019, it had revenues of 689 million dollars. (ANI)

