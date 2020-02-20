HGS recognised on IAOP's 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 list

Chicago (Illinois) [USA], Feb 20 (ANI): Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) said on Thursday it has been included on 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP).

This is the tenth consecutive year HGS has earned IAOP recognition as one of the world's top outsourcers.

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organisational development, recognition, certification and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes.

"Our goal at HGS is to make our clients more competitive in their industries through continuous innovation that enhances process management and epic customer care," said Andrew Kokes, HGS Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing.

"I believe this is why 72 per cent of HGS revenue comes from clients that have partnered with us for a decade or more," he said in a statement.

HGS combines digital services in automation, analytics and omnichannel solutions with domain expertise focusing on back-office processing, contact centres and HRO solutions to help customers drive profitable engagements across a variety of vertical segments including healthcare, financial services, media and telecommunications. (ANI)

