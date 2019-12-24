High Street Phoenix celebrates Christmas with a decor reminiscent of the North Pole

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): December 14 saw the most enthralling Christmas decor unveiled by young and gracious Ananya Panday to kick start the festivities at High Street Phoenix.

Ananya Panday played Santa for Shiksha Seva Foundation kids and distributed gifts to the little ones.

Ringing in the Christmas Cheer, the guests were treated to an enthralling ballet and music performance that took place around the magnificent decor. While enjoying the festivity with friends and family, the decor ensured that its spectators were left mesmerized.

Take a walk along the Atrium at Palladium and prepare to be wowed. Seeking inspiration from the North Pole's celebratory spirit, the positive and noble reindeers strike a pose amongst hexagonal shaped boxes of lights and Santa's sledge.

Not to miss is the majestic Christmas tree representing life standing tall at 25 feet with programmed lights and reflective surfaces.

The hanging lights and polygonal stardust distracts one, for a moment, as they gaze at glass diamonds are reminded of the guiding lights to the reindeer.

The festival square has come alive with 32 feet tall lit reindeers and a 40 feet tree in the center to give passers by a true feeling of Christmas.

One can also make their way to the Grand West Zone and North Skyzone which flaunts an eight feet tall faceted tree with gold and red mirror acrylic on the outside of the tree.

The facade of the building is lit with a mix of stars in led lighting while the poles around the area also sport festive lighting.

The Universal Square area of High Street Phoenix has been transformed into a charming festive market with a collection of 30 specially designed wooden chalets adapted from the renowned Christmas markets throughout Europe.

At these stalls, visitors can shop for one of a kind Christmas gifts and merchandise or indulge in scrumptious food and beverages. The entire area has been beautifully lined with fairy lights to create a celebratory mood all across.

Indulging in some retail therapy, High Street Phoenix has handpicked festive merchandise from all over the world to complete the perfect Christmas experience.

The location is buzzing with a variety of options to keep one and all entertained at India's largest curated Christmas market.

High Street Phoenix is redefining the festive Christmas experience in India by giving consumers a feel of European celebrations through a magnificent display of Christmas decor, international cuisines, live performances and a mesmerizing Christmas market full of festive products from different parts of the world.

All nine days of the event has entertaining performances by some of the most admired home-grown talent and artists and an international Christmas carol and choir to uplift the festive spirit.

There will also be continuous performances by Jugglers and acrobats throughout the day. Kids too will be in for a pleasant surprise when their favourite Cartoon characters step in to make the Christmas merrier.

"Spreading the true meaning of a happy Christmas via our own translation of the holiday has been an exhilarating process for all of us. We are happy to unveil the true essence of the season via our larger than life decor and look forward to the flashing light bulbs and smiling faces all around as they experience the excitement that we have planned out for them," said Rajendra Kalkar, President (West), High Street Phoenix.

Visit the Universal Square, High Street Phoenix to experience the Christmas market cum world of Christmas decor and activities from December 20 to December 25, 2019.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

