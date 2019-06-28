Mahindra Holidays and Resorts has over 2.4 lakh members and 50 resorts.
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts has over 2.4 lakh members and 50 resorts.

Himachal Pradesh signs Rs 300 crore MoU for investment in Mahindra Resorts

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:49 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh state government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to invest Rs 300 crore in Mahindra Holidays and Resorts to set up properties at Kandaghat in Solan district, Janjheli and Koldam in Mandi district and Dharamshala.
The MoU was signed in presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and company's Chairman Arun Nanda.
Thakur also had business-to-government (B2G) meetings with heads and representative of industrial houses. With Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka, he discussed about an investment in an IT park at Waknaghat of Solan district.
Goenka said RPG is the largest company in tea and rubber plantation and could explore the possibilites of investing in the northern state.
Thakur met representatives of D P World, which showed interest in investment in the logistics sector and dry port at Baddi. He also met with officials from Mondeleze India, United Phosphorous Limited, Foods and Inns Ltd, and ACC Ltd.
Those accompanying Thakur on Thursday were Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Additional Chief Secretaries Shrikant Baldi, Ram Subhag Singh, and Manoj Kumar, Principal Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Director, Industries Hans Raj Sharma, Special Secretary, Abid Hussain Sadiq and Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister Vinay Singh. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:57 IST

Maharashtra Minister Mahadev Jankar felicitates Aninda Basu with...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mahadev Rao Jankar felicitates several entrepreneur with 'India's Great Entrepreneurs Awards 2019' for their exemplary work in nation building saying the entrepreneur are the very foundation of the economy and also help

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:41 IST

Current account deficit narrows to $4.6 billion in Q4 FY19: RBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): India's current account deficit (CAD) totalled 4.6 billion dollars or 0.7 per cent of the GDP in the fourth quarter (January to March) of 2018-19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:31 IST

"Bright prospects, plethora of job opportunities await...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): The Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu conducted 'Tholainokku 2019', a free seminar on Directorate of Technical Education's (DoTE) 'online counselling' for Engineering aspirants at Chennai on June 28, 2

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:13 IST

Turmeric makes it to BSE's commodity derivatives segment

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): BSE, earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange, on Friday started commodity derivatives trading in turmeric with a lot size of 10 metric tonnes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:22 IST

Policybazaar.com survey results indicate changing perception of...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): It is quite evident that India for long has remained under-insured and the awareness around insurance has been left even further behind.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:06 IST

Mukesh Ambani shows interest to invest in Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani as part of an outreach activity for attracting investments to the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:05 IST

Women avail higher EMI amount; spend more on education - ZestMoney

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): The popular perception would be that women spend more on vanity, and men spend cautiously on necessities.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:26 IST

Sensex slumps 192 points, metal stocks drag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended losses throughout the trading session on Friday with Nifty metal index dropping over 1.13 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:43 IST

Airtel shuts down 3G network in Kolkata

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): In one of the first phase-outs of 3G technology globally, Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the shutdown of its 3G network in Kolkata.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 14:54 IST

Maharashtra ranks on top with 3,661 startups, Karnataka follows

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Maharashtra ranks on top with 3,661 startups recognised by the government followed by Karnataka with 2,847, New Delhi with 2,552 and Uttar Pradesh by 1,566.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:55 IST

Odisha's GDP marks 8.4 pc growth in 2018-19: Economic Survey

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): Odisha's gross state domestic product (GSDP) grew by 8.4 per cent during 2018-19 compared to 7.4 per cent in previous financial year, highlighting that it has grown at a faster rate than states like Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mah

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:53 IST

French-based, Bioderma plans to strengthen its presence in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NAOS Skin Care India Private Limited is on an expansion spree in India. Bioderma, one of the renowned skincare brands of NAOS, plans to strengthen its presence and deploy its global best practices in the market.

Read More
iocl