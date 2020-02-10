Hinduja Global Solutions posts 5 pc growth in Q3 revenues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Business process management major Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has posted 5 per cent revenue growth in the third quarter of the current financial year at Rs 1,336 crore in the year-ago period.

The growth was led by demand in both healthcare and consumer engagement services (CES) verticals across

geographies. Net profit was Rs 71 crore, marking 89 per cent growth year-on-year while net margins stood at 5.2 per cent.

The HGS board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share.

While CES had ramp-ups from recent client wins and the festive season, the company said its healthcare business saw strong growth driven by a strong open enrollment season across the United States, Jamaica, the Philippines and India.

In November 2019, HGS had announced exit from the India domestic CRM market by selling its business to

Altruist Technologies. The transaction was closed on January 31 as planned.

"This divestment is in line with our strategy to focus on driving profitable and high-value services-led growth," said Chief Executive Officer Partha DeSarkar.

With technology disrupting the market and clients demanding technology-led services, HGS has brought digital to the centre of all solutions it offers to global brands.

"The HGS digital brand is the culmination of our sharp focus on innovation, technology expertise and client centricity, and will be fundamental to our growth in the years to come," said DeSarkar.

HGS is part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group with 45,435 employees across 72 delivery centres in seven countries. For the year ended March, it had revenue of 689 million dollars. (ANI)

