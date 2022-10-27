Hindustan Copper pays Rs 74.20 crore as dividend to government

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): State-run miniratna Hindustan Copper, under the ministry of mines, said that it paid a dividend of Rs.74.20 crore to the government for FY2021-22 on Wednesday.



The company said after achieving 30.01 per cent for profit after tax (PAT), it paid in compliance of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) guidelines. This is equivalent to 23.20 per cent of equity share capital.

Earlier, the dividend was approved by the shareholders of the company at the 55th Annual General Meeting held in September this year, the company said. Total dividend pay-out to all shareholders is Rs 112.17 crore. The dividend per share is the highest ever declared by the company.

During FY2021-22, the company said it achieved the highest-ever net turnover of Rs 1,812 crore and profit before tax of Rs 381.76 crore. The company is currently implementing its mine expansion plan to achieve 12.2 million tonne per annum ore production. (ANI)

