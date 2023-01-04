Hindustan Copper signs pact with IIT (Indian School of Mines) for technical assistance

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Hindustan Copper Limited and the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad

The pact will address HCL's need for technical assistance, guidance and consultancy works, among others, a statement from the Union Ministry of Mines said on Wednesday.



The MoU was inked in Kolkata in the presence of Arun Kumar Shukla, CMD, HCL and Professor Rajiv Shekhar, Director, IIT (ISM), Dhanbad.

HCL, which is in its expansion phase, will be benefitted from this initiative.





"The first technical collaboration with IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, is a momentous occasion for HCL, the only copper miner in India, owning all the operating mining leases of copper ore in the nation. Presently, majority of ore production comes through underground mode only and the level of ore production is hovering around four million tonnes per annum," the statement said.



Due to the complex geological characteristics of the ore body and the increased depth of mining, various geotechnical and ground water related issues along with technical/ operational problems are being faced during the process of production along with maintaining safety standards and dealing the emerging sustainability issues.

IIT-ISM, Dhanbad, being an Institute of national reputation, particularly in mining minerals and its beneficiation and Earth Sciences, will play a key role in solving the emerging geological, technical, environmental, and, sustainable and ore beneficiation issues for achieving the envisaged expansion programme of HCL. (ANI)

