Hindustan Unilever completes acquisition of VWash from Glenmark Pharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said on Friday it has completed the acquisition of intimate hygiene brand VWash from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

The acquisition was announced on March 23 and was subject to certain closing conditions, which have now been fulfilled.

VWash was launched by Glenmark in 2013 and the brand established itself as a market leader in the female intimate hygiene category backed by product proposition, consumer endorsements and brand-building investments.

HUL has acquired intellectual property rights including trademarks, design and know-how related to the VWash brand worldwide.

With the acquisition, said HUL in a statement, it can unlock significant synergies and scale up the brand by building awareness, driving penetration, leveraging distribution and enhance the offering for chemist channel.

"VWash acquisition is strategic and gives us an entry into rapidly-growing female intimate hygiene segment," said HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta.

"It enables us to serve consumer needs through scientific solutions. This acquisition is also timely given heightened focus on health and hygiene. We believe that HUL is well-positioned to further scale up this brand given the strength of our market development and distribution capabilities," it added. (ANI)

