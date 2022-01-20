Hindustan Unilever Q3 profit rises 17 per cent to Rs 2,243 crore

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), the country's largest FMCG firm, on Thursday posted Rs 2,243 crore profit for the third quarter of 2021-22, which is 16.76 per cent higher when compared with Rs 1,921 crore profit recorded during the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The company's total revenue rose to Rs 13,183 crore for October-December 2021 quarter as against Rs 11,959 crore in the corresponding period of 2020, posting year-on-year growth of 10.23 per cent.

The company has posted better than expected earnings for the third quarter of 2021-22.



"We have delivered a strong and resilient performance in the quarter despite moderation in market growths and significant levels of commodity inflation. I am particularly pleased that the growth is extremely competitive with our market share gains being highest in more than a decade," said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited.

"Our performance is reflective of our strategic clarity, strength of our brands, operational excellence, and dynamic financial management of our business. In the near-term, operating environment will continue to remain challenging. In this scenario, we will manage our business with agility, continue to grow our consumer franchise whilst maintaining our margins in a healthy range. We remain confident of the medium to long term potential of Indian FMCG sector and HUL's ability to deliver a Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth," Mehta said in a statement.

Growth in the quarter was competitive and profitable with Domestic Consumer Growth of 11 per cent and Profit After Tax (PAT) growth of 17 per cent. Business fundamentals remained strong with handsome market share gains in all our divisions, both urban and rural markets and across price segments. Underlying Volume Growth at 2 per cent was significantly ahead of the market, the company said. (ANI)

