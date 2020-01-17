Hindustan Zinc Ltd. partners with FarEye to build industry's first Digital Control Tower

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's largest and the world's second-largest zinc-lead miner, Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) partners with FarEye, a SaaS-based predictive logistics platform, to reduce dependency on manual processes, enhance logistics efficiency and mitigate risks.

HZL leveraged FarEye's machine learning and IoT powered platform to drive actionable analytics around stakeholder and vehicle performance to better identify bottlenecks. This platform uses GPS and RFID technologies integrated with the Transport Management System (TMS) and SAP ERP.

With this state-of-the-art Logistics Control Tower HZL is able to monitor and control more than 30,000 trips per month.

"FarEye is enabling Hindustan Zinc to have control over more than 30,000 trips every month with zero manual intervention thus, enhancing the efficiency of our supply chain and operations. Its machine learning capabilities have been generating accurate ETAs for Hindustan Zinc's customers. It also makes planning efficient routes easier," said Sharad Gargiya, Chief Commercial Officer at Hindustan Zinc Limited.

The system is live across all legs of motion (plant, mines, smelters, ports, customers) and has been recently awarded the 'Outstanding Digital Transformation in Supply Chain' award at the Express Logistics and Supply Chain Conclave, 2019.

"Ensuring 100 per cent safety and compliances across all the vehicles become more complex as the number of vehicles, trips, and transporters increase. This is where FarEye's Digital Control Tower (DCT) comes in," said Suryansh Jalan, President, FarEye Transportation.

"From monitoring and managing KPIs, running distributed exception handling, providing real-time visibility, to reducing logistics costs, DCT has empowered Hindustan Zinc to completely transform its logistics operations," Jalan added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

