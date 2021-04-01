Hiranandani Estate, Thane unveils Modish Studio Homes at Solitaire

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Covid- 19 pandemic rebooted and redesigned trends across industries including real estate.

The pandemic life resurfaced the need for owning a personal abode as a priority and preferred commodity on the grounds of safety and stability. Rapid urbanization and employment- led migration lures young workforces to house- hunt in the bustling metro cities.

The globe trotter youths have led to the advent of the studio apartment trend into India. Studio apartments are considered the ideal 'first home' in a metro city which has a higher cost of living as compared to other cities. These apartments are often seen as 'bachelor or single-user accommodation', now also witness small families or a group of 2 or 3 co-workers/ friends move in together.

Many international cosmopolitan cities like New York, Manhattan and Singapore offer studio-style living to their emerging homebuyers and the same trend has now followed to India's financial capital - the city of Mumbai and MMR.

Hiranandani Group, being ahead of the curve, caters to this new-age homebuyer by developing neo-classical 'Studios' at the 'Solitaire' tower in the mega township of Hiranandani Estate, Ghodbunder Road, Thane. Designed to offer a global lifestyle, these personalised abodes bespoke modern contemporary living and cutting-edge style statement. The 36-storey tower offers ready- to- move- in modish studio homes with Occupation Certificate and attracts no GST.

"A Solitaire studio home is the perfect abode for the affluent millennial homebuyer who seeks affordable luxury at an attractive price point, low risk and low maintenance. Solitaire offers hassle-free multi-functional living spaces. These boutique studio homes befit the need of the working professionals to help accord themselves to the Live, Work and Play philosophy in a vibrant township that offers a holistic community living and a smart living all within a one-stop destination," said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder and MD, Hiranandani Group.

A contemporary studio space that echoes 'minimalism', Solitaire homes ensure well- efficient layout with smart- modular furniture to best suit the flexi- lifestyle. Additionally, these studio homes are located within Hiranandani Estates, an integrated township that flourishes with world-class education, healthcare, high street retail, convenience and entertainment zones in its thriving ecosystem. The apartments come complete with marble flooring in the living and dining areas; a well-designed kitchen with a platform including a base unit and hob; standard bathroom fittings and corrosion-resistant plumbing.

A Hiranandani home is about an environment conducive to every individual. It offers a high level of comfort, a sense of security and a feeling of bliss in everyday living. Furthermore, a studio home in Solitaire offers boutique-sized lakeside homes with an overall global lifestyle in Hiranandani Estate, Thane an integrated state-of-the-art township.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)