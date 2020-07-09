Hitachi ABB Power Grids wins Rs 120 crore order for Indian Railways electrification

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): In an order worth Rs 120 crore, Hitachi ABB Power Grids India will be delivering its transformers to the government's Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) for the production of 400 passenger and freight locomotive engines.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids said it continues to contribute to the country's mission to be the world's first net-zero carbon emitter by the end of the decade.

"The order from CLW is a prestigious one for Hitachi ABB Power Grids. It strengthens a two-decades-long partnership with the customer and enables us to contribute further to India's mission to advance the economy in a responsible manner," said N Venu, Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids India.

"Railways are the backbone of environmentally-sustainable transport and our pioneering technology will help successfully balance energy expansion with the reduction of emissions," he said in a statement on Thursday.

For Railways, electric energy is supplied as high voltage to the catenary feeder substations. The transformers reduce the voltage to a suitable level before feeding it to the railway catenary conductors used by locomotives. Different railway electrification systems demand different kinds of transformers.

For this project, Hitachi ABB Power Grids India is delivering transformers split between the 6,531 kilo-voltampere (kVA) for CLW's goods locomotive engines and the 7,775 kVA for passenger.

These transformers feed power to essential train functions (traction, lighting, heating and ventilation, brakes, signalling and communication). They are a critical link in the traction chain, driving train performance and operator services.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids employs around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centres. (ANI)

