Hitachi ABB wins Rs 124 cr order from BALCO

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (ANI): Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India said on Wednesday it has been awarded a project worth over Rs 124 crore by Bharat Aluminum Company (BALCO) to ensure improved reliability of power distribution system at its Korba plant in Chhattisgarh.

The technology pioneer is delivering fully engineered 400-kilovolt gas-insulated switchgear substations that will replace an existing apparatus to better assimilate power from BALCO's captive generation plants, delivering it with efficiency to the Korba aluminum smelter.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is equipping the substations with its advanced MicroSCADA automation solution to monitor and control the aluminum producer's grid in realtime and ensure maximum power availability.



It is also deploying its industry-leading 500-megavolt ampere power transformers to further enhance grid efficiency and safety.

The gas-insulated switchgear substation provides space savings of as much as 60 per cent compared to conventional switchgear by virtue of its compact, robust and low-maintenance design.

"Domestic consumption of aluminum is forecast to reach 10 million tonnes over the next 10 years and key players like BALCO are preparing to be able to cater to this demand," said N Venu, CEO and Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India.

"In this regard, reliable power supply is critical and we are very proud to have been chosen by the company as a trusted partner," he added.

All equipment for the project is being manufactured domestically in line with the government's Make-in-India drive and aimed at ensuring the plant's complex smelting operations run smoothly, helping BALCO meet its production enhancement plan. (ANI)

