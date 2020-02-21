Hiver launches 'Lite Shared Inbox' to help small businesses grow faster

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hiver, a shared inbox solution for teams, today rolled out Hiver Lite with the mission to help small businesses grow faster through better email collaboration.

With its competitive pricing, Hiver Lite is now the most affordable shared inbox solution in the market.

The shared inbox solution helps Gmail users share group emails like support@, invoices@ and info@ with their co-workers. This ensures no important emails are missed, and teammates don't have to use forwards and CCs to collaborate.

Hiver Lite will offer all the core functionalities of a typical shared mailbox - ability to assign emails, add contextual notes for coworkers, automatic detection of duplicate responses, email templates, and basic automations.

"Small teams looking for an economical way to get started on email collaboration have to use inefficient methods like Google Groups, or forwards and CCs in order to share group emails with their co-workers. Unfortunately, what they save in terms of cost, they end up losing in time spent on managing these emails," said Niraj Ranjan, CEO and co-founder at Hiver.

"Hiver Lite gives founders and small teams the tools they need to get started on email collaboration. The objective is to help them spend their time on the hard problems they are solving - by taking care of the operational challenges of sharing team emails," he added.

Hiver, on average, saves every company 264 hours a year by ensuring the right email is surfaced to the relevant stakeholder while also affording team-wide workflow visibility to the managers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

