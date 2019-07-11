Hiver
Hiver

Hiver upgrades email collaboration platform to help businesses unlock productivity

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:38 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hiver today announced the launch of an enhanced version of its email collaboration platform to help teams across organizations manage shared inboxes like support@ and sales@, right from Gmail. Enhancements to the platform include new workflow capabilities to help users save time and be more productive.
Hiver features a clean interface, allowing users to manage all shared inboxes right from one tab. Hiver's platform allows teams with shared inboxes to assign each email as a task, give it an owner and a status. Teams can also automate tasks like assigning emails from a specific customer to a particular agent.
In addition, Hiver's unique functions, such as Notes and Collision Alerts, lead to better collaboration, greater transparency and accountability within the team. Insights into team performance can also be viewed to see who's doing well and who needs coaching to do better, including metrics like average time to reply and the average time to close an email.
New enhancements to the platform include:
* Views: This feature helps employees to add a combination of filters to their Gmail to more effectively view their workload, based on their role and team, and personalize their inbox to see the emails that they really need, minus the painful navigation.
* Search within Notes: Notes enables users to notify a teammate using @mentions, doing away with internal CCs, BCCs and forwards, and the internal chat happens right next to the email the teammates are discussing. Now users can search within the Notes function to more easily find crucial updates.
* Customer Satisfaction Survey: This new enhancement allows you to insert a quick CSAT survey at the end of your Shared Inbox emails. A company's customers can now easily provide feedback about their experience, helping businesses to track their team's performance and measure how good a job they are doing of keeping their customers happy.
"Though over four million businesses use G Suite, there is no easy way for them to collaborate over team inboxes. Hiver solves this problem by enabling teams using G Suite to manage shared mailboxes right from Gmail, which means users don't have to switch to an alien email interface. This ensures teams are on-boarded within minutes and there is no break in existing workflows. Hiver does not store user data and all the emails stay within Gmail, making it one of the most secure email collaboration solutions," said Niraj Rout, CEO and Co-founder of Hiver.
"We're excited to advance Gmail collaboration with our new features like Views, so teams can work seamlessly together", he added.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:42 IST

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems bags $100 million order for...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS) said on Thursday it has bagged a 100 million dollar (about Rs 690 crore) contract to supply 1,000 Barak-8 MRSAM missile kits for the Indian Army and Air Force.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 12:18 IST

Cox & Kings defaults on commercial paper of Rs 125 crore, rating...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Cox & Kings has defaulted on an unsecured commercial paper of Rs 125 crore, its third default in the past fortnight totalling Rs 325 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 12:16 IST

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers interest rates up to 8.95 per cent

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Investors of any risk type consider investing in fixed deposits because FDs are low-risk investment avenues, wherein you can invest your principal amount and let it grow over time. However, recently, repo rates were reduced, and several f

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 11:27 IST

Vistara goes international from August 6 with flights to Singapore

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, on Thursday announced its arrival on the global map with flights to Singapore from New Delhi and Mumbai starting on August 6 and 7, respectively.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:51 IST

L&T Construction wins large contracts for power, heavy civil...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro said on Thursday it has secured several orders each valued between Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:40 IST

Blued launches India's first anti-cyberbullying campaign for the...

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Blued, a gay social networking app that has actively been involved in supporting and encouraging the LGBTQ community has launched an anti-cyberbullying campaign for the LGBTQ community.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:39 IST

Exclusive program for global Women Engineers reveals interesting...

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TalentSprint has released an insights report titled "Aspiration for a Global Tech Career among Young Women Engineers". The data and analysis are based on the company's Women Engineers (WE) program, which recently received 7276 applications from fe

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:38 IST

Rahul Subramanian and Kumar Varun tickle the funny bone at Le...

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): With Le Club AccorHotels, the loyalty program by Accor, guests can earn rewards points on their stays at a wide portfolio of Accor properties across the globe.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:26 IST

Sensex, Nifty open higher tracking positive global cues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened with a positive streak on Thursday, tracking gains in Asia after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced prospects of a US interest rate cut later this month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:50 IST

Brickwork downgrades IFCI's credit ratings to BBB plus with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Brickwork Ratings has downgraded credit ratings of government-owned specialised financial institution IFCI Limited's long-term debt instruments, non-convertible debentures and bonds from BWR A minus to BBB plus with negative outlook.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:21 IST

Hospital sector on recovery path after more than two years of...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The hospital sector is seeing better days ahead after more than two years of subdued performance, investment information agency ICRA said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 16:42 IST

Equities continue bearish momentum, realty and metal stocks drag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Equity indices ended lower for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday as short selling weighed in across all sectors.

Read More
iocl