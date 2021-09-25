HMIF announces Art for Hope industry first program to aid artists community in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), today announced one-of-its kind CSR initiative 'Art for Hope'.

Art for Hope is India's first dedicated CSR program to encourage artists across various domains like Digital Arts, Crafts, Multidisciplinary Arts, Performance Arts and Visual Arts. 25 artists, with community art project concept around the theme of Hope Solidarity and Gratitude will receive a grant of 1 Lakh each. The project is scheduled to commence from October this year.

'Art for Hope' is conceptualized to promote art as art inspires change to positivity for happiness and composure of humanity. Shortlisted artists will get an opportunity to exchange ideas, execute an art project and be mentored by industry stalwarts. The projects will also be displayed for community viewing across India, including Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s new Corporate Headquarters in Gurugram.



Commenting on the unique 'Art for Hope' CSR initiative, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said "Hyundai has responded to the pandemic with various meaningful social initiatives and Art for Hope is yet another step to encourage India's Best Artists from diverse genres. It is a unique initiative that thrives to elevate socio-economic status quo of our Indian artisans who were affected during the pandemic. Hyundai's global vision, 'Progress for Humanity' believes that Hope, Gratitude and Solidarity are three core pillars that can unveil new possibilities and become a beacon of optimism for the artist community in India. We hope that our humble endeavor will bring recognition to artists and integrate them into the mainstream for a happy life."

'Art for Hope' grant program consists of advisory members from different domains of art such as: Dr. Rathi Jafer, Director of Inko Centre (Chennai), Riyas Komu, a critically acclaimed multimedia artist and curator and the co-founder of the Kochi Muziris Biennale in India along with Priya Pall, a popular museum and arts consultant, former Curatorial Director of Bikaner House, Delhi and a consultant to various popular museums.

The proposals are invited from artists and groups across India through email with a project proposal in any Indian language in 800-1000 words along with CV, artist statement and a recommendation letter.

A panel of jury including above mentioned advisory members and internal members will be evaluating the proposals based on innovation, community impact along with the economic situation of the applicant. Projects can be located anywhere in India and completed in between 6-10 weeks of grant announcement. The grant shall be used to execute an art project available for public viewing.

