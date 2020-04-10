HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to take care of frontline staff

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): HN Reliance Foundation Hospital said on Friday that it will protect and monetarily compensate its critical staff, which is working together as a team towards the war against COVID-19.

"For our brave frontline staff deployed at the Seven Hills, ER and the two isolation rooms, we will be offering them an additional payout over and above the one-month CTC for their brave hearts and commitment to the cause," said Chief Executive Officer Tarang Gianchandani.

The hospital will also provide the best-available personal protective equipment, meals, grocery bags and transport free of cost.

"In case, any of you or your family member is contracted by COVID-19 or need any medical assistance, we at Reliance Foundation Hospital under Reliance Foundation with support of RIL are committed to manage your treatment and take care of all your medical expenses during these times of crisis," said Gianchandani in communication to the staff members.



He expressed gratitude to the chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani for her contribution towards ongoing efforts and enthusiasm demonstrated by the Reliance Foundation Hospital staff.

(ANI)

