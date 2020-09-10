Holistic Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho invests in Narendra Firodia's LetsUp App

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Holistic Lifestyle Coach, Luke Coutinho has invested an undisclosed amount in Narendra Firodia's LetsUp App, with an intention to create awareness about holistic health and wellness in various regional languages.

LetsUp App is India's first infotainment magazine app that provides regular and lightning-fast updates on local, national as well as international news pertaining to technology, entertainment, tips & tricks, motivation, lifestyle, and much more.

They plan on scaling by including 12 regional languages to their portfolio, with the addition of updates in Bangla and Tamil languages, releasing in the following week.

The app was recently recognized as 'The Most Promising App' under the Special Mention Award in the News Category by the Jury of the Digital India Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, initiated by the Government of India.

With the objective of providing quality information on health and lifestyle, the app will help fulfill Luke Coutinho's vision of reaching out to the masses with his content and making it available in several regional languages.

Following the purpose of furnishing people with genuine and authentic information at super speed and customized in local languages, LetsUp is collaborating with several experts and content creators from all industry facets.

"I'm a health and fitness enthusiast myself and realize that good health is about overall lifestyle. Our health section on the app has the maximum viewership and collaborating with Luke Coutinho will give our viewers cutting edge information. It is an absolute pleasure to have Luke Coutinho, cognoscenti in the field of health, to help our global audience. The importance of good health is evident today and this collaboration is going to be a great value adds in the health content space for LetsUp. We constantly look at imparting authentic information to our subscribers and Luke is one of our key treasures in the health and wellness space. While we are thrilled to join forces with an expert in the space of health, we also look forward to bringing on experts from various industries with an aim to enlighten the citizens and bring the world closer," said Narendra Firodia, Investor & Founder - LetsUp App excited about this collaboration.

"It gives me immense pleasure to promote holistic health and wellness by capitalizing in the LetsUp App by Narendra Firodia. I strongly believe in the philosophy of healthy living which is integral to LCHHS and this consolidation with the LetsUp App is another step towards building an integrated health and wellness medium for the masses. Through this collaboration, we aim to redefine wellness by penetrating into the deeper pockets of the country and empowering a billion people to undergo the required transformation in their lifestyles by becoming the best version of themselves. The LetsUp App's drive-in offering cutting edge information with quality content on health and wellness will facilitate its viewers in having both the knowledge and mindset needed to make progress towards leading healthier lives," said Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach.

