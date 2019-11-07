Home decor enthusiasts and interior decorators regret not having this earlier

HouseToHome
ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:14 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Most Decor Enthusiasts and users, at some point of time, have struggled to hunt for the Finest Home Decor Content and Resources, as they go about creating that home of their dreams.
For way too long, the world of Indian Home Decor Market (valued at over USD 30 Bn), has been too fragmented and diverse and one has had to hunt all over, looking for resources, ideas and inspiration - many a times one would purchase something, only to later find better and more attractive ideas and options.
More importantly, 95 per cent of the content online is pretty average to say the least, and Decor enthusiasts end up spending countless hours hunting for 'quality content and resources' online and offline...Only at some point of time to wonder.
Why isn't there one online place where one can find the 'Finest Home Decor, Design and Home Style Content' from across various sources, research it well...Before, one buys it, and more importantly can save on time and efforts, in finding the finest Home Decor content, at one single place?
HouseToHome, is 'India's First and only home decor curation platform', that curates the very finest content in home decor and design from over 1,000 plus of India's and the world's finest home decor resources online- including the very best websites, blogs, videos, social media and podcasts and offline resources, and bring them all on one platform for Home Decor enthusiasts.
Based out of Singapore and Bengaluru, HouseTohome has been founded by Ashokh Bharggav and Rajiv Unnikrishnan, two experienced digital entrepreneurs and school buddies for over 25 years, with a crazy passion for great design, decor and Home Style.
HouseTohome, aims to help Decor enthusiast, create a home that reflects their dreams, what their life is all about and a home that inspires both the people who come to visit and the people who live in it.
So, Welcome Home...
