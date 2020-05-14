Homebuyers anticipate lockdown exit as need for affordable houses swells around

New Delhi [India] May 14 (ANI/Digpu): At a time when many businesses feel confined in a cloud of chaos due to the lockdown, various players are trying to retain their foothold in the real estate industry.

While the realty businesses are facing the brunt of COVID-19 summers, homebuyers have also made diverse decisions about buying independent houses.

Affordable homes - Now a reality with this realty firm

The affordable housing dream is old, but many realty giants have been helping their customers realise this dream over the years. One such realty giant City Home, has made housing affordable for the median income households who are generally indecisive due to limited financial resources.

Since 2016, City Home has achieved excellence in catering to the realty-based needs of clients. To help communities thrive and in keeping with its mission, the company has never compromised with its founding principle of affordability. In fact, the distinguished real estate group has gained a reputation for complete pre-sales assistance including bank finance support and documentation assistance.

An exponential surge in demand for City Home

While many companies assert that the pandemic crashed their businesses and industries, but this real estate firm's projects have a different story to tell. "We have been witnessing an exponential hike in the number of enquiries. The increase by a whopping 12 times got us baffled at first", said Abhimanyu Singh, Director, City Home Affordable Housing.

Abhimanyu Singh, born and brought up in Rajasthan, connects well with his clients and their unique needs. An alumnus of Mayo College, Ajmer and the University of Strathclyde, UK, he finds his job exciting being an aggressive business involving deep planning and strategy for successful execution. His brother Harshvardhan takes care of Ashapurna Buildcon projects and his younger brother Jaivardhan has also joined the family business.

"I believe that the end of this lockdown will be a new beginning for every business including the real estate industry. Many people have felt the need of an Independent accommodation as well as community living, even more due to the sudden lockdown. Due to the instability prevailing everywhere, the demand for affordable housing at prime locations will be even more acute," he added.

The buyers' choice - State-of-art infrastructure and affordability

Pertinently, the Jodhpur-based company's city home township consists of independent houses with luxurious facilities. City Home Apartments, soon to be completed project in Pali, Rajasthan is the city's first affordable housing project.

Also, City Home Shankwas House, an affordable housing project in Jodhpur City have been sold already and it is expected to be completed shortly post lockdown.

Their latest project City Home Enclave is Rajasthan's largest affordable housing township containing 1770 independent houses. The project is soon to be launched and the township already houses 278 apartments where families have started to take possession.

Undoubtedly, affordability, better road-and-air connectivity, spacious homes, walk-to-work options with the rise of local industries and other conducive factors have all contributed in small cities and towns facilitating a realty rally, City Home has truly emerged as a leader to tick all such standards in all its projects.

The company is valued highly by its existing clients so much so that they have never invested largely in any promotional activities at large, but the team has only focused on providing the best customer experience.

Home buyers prefer individual villas and bungalows

"There is tremendous response towards owning a house; specially for people who are currently living in a rented accommodation. Keeping the possession timeline in mind, people will either prefer developers who have an excellent delivery record or projects where individual villas/bungalows can be handed over in phases," said Abhimanyu, adding that they have a clear advantage in the housing sector which is their focus offering.

It is in place to mention that apart from investing in construction, City Home is venturing into Hospitality, Solar Park Development, and mining business. Though the company is based in Jodhpur, their expert realty services are within easy reach to clients based anywhere in India. And, when it comes to affordable housing especially in Rajasthan, there seems to be no other to match their expertise.

