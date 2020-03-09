HomeLane partners with Schneider Electric to offer Easy Homes solutions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): HomeLane, India's preferred home interiors brand, today announced its association with Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, to offer the latter's Easy Homes products to their customers.

Easy Homes, one of Schneider Electric's innovations in the home automation space is a convenient and easy-to-install solution, which enables homeowners to manage power in their homes with the support of technology through a single app.

This partnership will leverage the superior home automation solutions of Schneider Electric and the end-to-end interiors expertise of HomeLane to revolutionize the home interiors market in India.

Easy Homes helps to convert homes into a smart home, turning every switch and appliance into a connected device without disrupting the existing wiring. It can be customized and operated with four interfaces through Alexa or Google Home, smart phone, remote and switches to control power usage in the house.

This home solution is available for homeowners as well as HomeLane's existing customers at their experience centers across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and NCR. With the integration of Schneider Electric's Easy Homes in 18 HomeLane experience centers, customers can enjoy product demo to installation and future upgrades seamlessly.

The collaboration will also provide a facility for customers to consult an expert on selecting the right solution for their requirements. This will eliminate the need to follow up and coordinate with multiple providers to get the solution installed.

"We see a growing latent demand for home automation solutions among our customer base. We are dedicated to providing homeowners with a complete home interiors experience that is personalised, pocket-friendly and predictable. Our partnership with Schneider Electric is a step in the same direction. The plug-and-play feature of their Easy Homes solution makes home automation and future upgrades possible for all," said Srikanth Iyer, CEO and Founder, HomeLane, while announcing the partnership.

"With the Indian home buyers increasingly looking to have smart integrated features in their houses, the Indian home automation market is expected to grow at an exponential rate in the next 5 years. At Schneider Electric, we are committed to providing ease of access to the new age customers through energy-efficient smart home solutions. We are happy to partner with HomeLane in assisting their customers to have access to Schneider's Easy Homes products and solutions," said Srinivas Shanbhogue, Vice President, Retail Business, Schneider Electric India, while commenting on the partnership.

"Till recently, we were only looking at new, greenfield homes, but today, we are targeting around two million new, old and heritage homes with easy-to-install, customizable and cost-effective offerings. Through this association, HomeLane will offer our Easy Homes solutions to their wide customer-base and integrate our platform to their 18 experience centers for a superior customer experience," added Shanbhogue.

Easy Homes catalogue will be available at HomeLane and will have curated products like Easy Homes Automation Gateway, Easy Homes 4 Channel Automation Relay, Easy Homes Curtain Controller and Easy Homes 1 Channel Analog Dimmer + 1 Channel Fan Controller.

The pricing of the solutions is cost-effective with basic solutions starting at Rs 25,000. This not only helps homeowners to have the flexibility of picking and choosing a solution but also helps them to save energy using a timer-based solution.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

