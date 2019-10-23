Homes worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore sold in top 7 cities in 2019: Anarock

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Despite depressed consumption sentiment, the top seven cities saw homes worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore sold in first three quarters of 2019, rising yearly by 16 per cent, Anarock Property Consultants said on Wednesday.

The overall value of units sold in the corresponding period of 2018 was Rs 1.33 lakh crore.

In volume terms, nearly 2.02 lakh units were sold across the top seven cities between January to September this year compared to 1.78 lakh units were sold in the year-ago period.

"The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) topped the list with housing sales worth Rs 62,970 crore followed by Bengaluru with sales worth Rs 28,160 crore," said Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri.

While the MMR saw a yearly gain of 33 per cent in the overall housing sales value over Rs 47,240 crore in 2018, Bengaluru saw a dip of 7 per cent. Last year, the IT capital saw total housing sales worth Rs 30,310 crore during the same period, said Puri.

Interestingly, Pune saw a 32 per cent jump in the overall housing sales values during the year -- from Rs 13,275 crore during January to September in 2018 to Rs 17,530 crore in 2019. As many as 31,380 homes were sold in Pune during 2019.

"Housing sales in the National Capital Region (NCR) was valued at Rs 24,860 crore in 2019 against Rs 21,600 crore in the three quarters of 2018, marking an annual increase of 15 per cent. This is significant considering that NCR has been one of the worst-hit residential markets in recent times," said Puri.

Hyderabad and Chennai saw homes worth Rs 9,400 crore and Rs 5,580 crore respectively in 2019. In a year, Hyderabad housing sales declined by 2 per cent while in Chennai it rose by 13 per cent.

Among the top 7 cities, Chennai saw the least overall sales value in 2019, marginally below Kolkata where homes worth Rs 5,850 crore were sold.

(ANI)

