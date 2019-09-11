Bajaj Finserv
Hospital Cash Cover from Bajaj Finserv: A smart way to meet your treatment expenses

Sep 11, 2019

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): One buys a health insurance policy to meet the expenses of hospitalisation but at times, the policy that one opts does not cover the entire cost of hospitalisation.
While a health insurance policy covers major hospitalisation expenses like doctor fees, room rent, and diagnosis, managing daily cash expenses during hospitalisation can be a challenging task.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers the Hospital Cash Cover to tackle such expenses easily, without having to dip into your savings. Following are some of the benefits that the policy offers.
Cash allowance to pay for day-to-day expenses:
Traditional health insurance policies do not cover all the expenses. There are certain expenses that are to be borne by the policyholder out of his/her own pocket. This can be tough, especially if you don't have an amount reserved for emergencies in your monthly budget.
Hospital Cash Cover extends to you a daily cash allowance of Rs 1,000, thus helping you meet a wide range of everyday expenses in case you are hospitalised due to an injury or illness. You can also use the allowance to tend to day-care treatment procedures.
Wide coverage at a low premium:
Hospital Cash Cover gives you financial assistance of up to Rs 10,000 with premiums starting at just Rs 499. If you do a cost-benefit analysis, you will realise that this cover helps you in more ways than one. For instance, when it comes to hospital room rent, regular policies put a cap on the maximum amount you can claim each day. A Hospital Cash Cover can be used here as an extension to your existing health insurance policy.
Safeguard No Claim Bonus (NCB) on your existing health insurance policy:
Health insurance providers offer NCB as a reward when you don't make a claim on your policy for a year or more. When you use your health insurance policy to undertake treatment for minor injuries or illnesses, you lose the benefits of NCB. To avoid the same, you can use the Hospital Cash Cover to take care of minor medical issues thereby retain your NCB and minimise your overall expenditure on health insurance. This can also come in handy when it is a daycare treatment procedure.
Considering the benefits that a Hospital Cash Cover offers, availing this plan can be a smart way to complement your health insurance policy or to simply be better equipped to address the medical emergencies. To apply for this cover, all you need to do is visit the Bajaj Finserv website, fill the online application form, and pay the premium.
Making claims is also hassle-free. To raise a claim request, you can either send an email to their official mail address or call on 1800-209-1021 (toll-free number).
In addition to the Hospital Cash Cover, Bajaj Finserv offers over 75 Pocket Insurance products tailored to help you tackle risks and hazards in your daily life. Products like Dengue Cover, Monsoon Cover, Pregnancy Complications Cover, and Spectacle Insurance are a few examples in this product category.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

