HostBooks
HostBooks

HostBooks GST compliance software launches single-click return filing for GSTR 9

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:29 IST

New Delhi [India] July 04 (ANI): The All-in-one automated software HostBooks announces the inclusion of a GSTR-9 product for GSTR-9 filing.
GSTR-9 is an annual summary of all the sales, tax paid thereon, purchases, input tax credit (ITC) claimed, ineligible credits, demands, and refunds. Compulsory for all regular taxpayers under GST, GSTR 9 is consolidated return for the information furnished in monthly/quarterly GST returns during the financial year for every GSTIN.
Similarly, GSTR-9A is to be filed by a composition dealer, GSTR-9B is required to be filed by e-commerce operator and GSTR-9C is the annual audit report.
As, GST council chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman decided in its 35th meeting to extend the deadline to file forms GSTR-9, GSTR-9A and GSTR-9C till August 30, 2019. HostBooks is all geared up to serve as compliance platform from where normal taxpayers can file their annual returns in Form GSTR-9 and composition taxpayers file their returns via Form GSTR-9A.
As this is the first time after the introduction of GST that traders and businesses will be filing the (annual) returns, there are various issues cropping around this return filing. To ease the efforts of its users, HostBooks has developed a remarkably simple procedure where with the help of a simple tool, one can sort and render seamless GST return filing and billing experience. HostBooks is a cloud-based and NSDL approved GST Application Service Provider, has simplified the whole process of GST return filing including the GSTR -9.
The multi-tenant app which is essential for customer management can easily identify mismatches, duplication of entries or match credit/debit notes against respective invoices, and so on with the help of automation.
The present government is working as the watchdog to flag out the defaulting filers.
Fulfilling centre's hope to create a transparent mechanism for taxpaying, HostBooks serve as tool to bring out accurate transaction details for every taxpayer, it ensures input data validation at the sources. Through real-time updates, customers can access the latest changes made within GST, minimizing the efforts being put to meet the new changes as a later stage.
HostBooks GST is also capable of generating self-invoices in case of GST under RCM without much hassle, reducing the time spent on accounting by at least 50 per cent resulting in an overall improvement in business finances.
This is evident that the government is about to bring certain changes in the current GST trend in the upcoming budget on July 5, 2019. This budget, to be presented for the first time by a women finance minister will coincide with the second year anniversary of GST.
The government is expected to take up many unfinished agenda, reforms, simplification of compliance procedures, and rationalisation of the GST rates in the budget 2019. A lower GST expected on automobile sector and bringing petroleum products under the ambit could effectively push demand and provide necessary boost to the sector. The e-invoicing system for certain segment of tax payers proposed by the government will lay down a roadmap for the GSTN platform for its smooth transition and implementation.
Along with the GSTR9 portal, the GST and accounting compliance software will comprehend with all the major changes that will come up in budget 2019 with an advanced feature which reflects any GST change in 24 hours on the client's dashboard.
"Since the government has extended the deadline for filing GSTR-9, it is essential that taxpayers file their GST returns on time and avoid penalties. The GSTR-9 format consists of various parts in which the details of supplies made, received, ITC claimed, ITC utilized, refunds, tax deposited, amendments made and supplies made to unregistered dealers during the period of July'17 to March'18 need to be obtained. Considering that Form GSTR-9 cannot be revised after filing once, HostBooks GST software minimizes any risk of miscalculations or errors. The combination of Accounting and Technology amalgamated in HostBooks ensures elimination of every possible means of errors of filing GSTR-9", said KapilRana, Founder and Chairman, HostBooks.
This story is provided by HostBooks. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget today

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday present the first budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:09 IST

Chai Chun Tea shares expansion plans, poised to be market leader

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India] July 04(ANI/NewsVoir): Founded by tea connoisseur and iconic tea industrialist Rajeev Baid, Chai Chun - the first organized segregated tea boutique is on its way to expanding its retail footprint across India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:33 IST

Passenger demand stays solid but the trend has slowed: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], July 4 (ANI): Global passenger traffic results for May shows that demand measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) rose 4.5 per cent compared to the same month in 2018, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:40 IST

Expenditure on Social Services increased by Rs 6.26 lakh crore...

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The expenditure on social services increased from Rs 7.68 lakh crores in 2014-15 to Rs 13.94 lakh crore in 2018-19, as per the Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled by the government in the Parliament on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:12 IST

Equity gauges close higher ahead of Union Budget for FY 20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Indian equities closed marginally high on Thursday, a day before the presentation of Union Budget for 2019-20 that investors hoped will announce measures to reverse the slowdown in the economy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:07 IST

Bahrain and UK first in the world to pilot new Artificial...

Dalian [China] July 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bahrain has announced it will pilot new guidelines for the procurement of Artificial Intelligence in the public sector, produced by the World Economic Forum (WEF) Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:05 IST

Research points to employment and eco-friendly potential of Eucalyptus

New Delhi [India] July 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Every year around 1.5 lakh hectares of clonal eucalyptus plantation is raised in agroforestry in India, creating employment of around 70 million man-days in rural areas, states a new research study undertaken by OUTREACH, a Bengaluru based social NGO involved

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:04 IST

PokerBaazi.Com introduces 5-Card Pot Limit Omaha on its platform

New Delhi [India] July 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PokerBaazi.com, India's most trusted online gaming website announces the launch of 5 card Pot Limit Omaha (PLO), a new variant of the Poker Game, further strengthening its position as a leader in the world of Poker.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 16:55 IST

India's SDG index scores ranges between 42 and 69: Economic Survey

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled in the Parliament on Thursday said India's Sustainable Development Goal Index score ranges between 42 and 69 for its various states and Union Territories.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 16:31 IST

Economic Survey reflects resolve to maintain fiscal stability...

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Economic Survey 2018-19 reflects the Central government's resolve to maintain fiscal stability with a focus on growth, said NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 15:50 IST

Restoring the beauty of handmade art online - BookMyPainting.in

New Delhi [India] July 04 (ANI): With the emergence of online galleries in recent years, artists now have alternative avenues to show and sell their work. The internet offers visual art market great potential for growth and changes uplifting the entire artist society who were always turned away by est

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 15:28 IST

India's first Design Development Centre 'Fashionova' launched in...

Surat (Gujarat) [India] July 04 (ANI): India's first Design Development Center 'Fashionova' was launched in the Textile city Surat recently to promote the city in the field of the fashion design sector.

Read More
iocl