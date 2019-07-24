Amit Mukherji, CEO, HostBooks Ltd. receiving award from Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister of UP
HostBooks launches TV show 'GST Par Charcha' to assist businesses on GST related queries

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:47 IST

New Delhi [India] July 24 (ANI): HostBooks has launched 'GST Par Charcha' - A TV show, an expert panel discussion on how to effectively manage GST, compliances and related issues faced by business in their day to day operations.
A group of industry experts and Chartered Accountants discuss the issues faced by the businesses and also provide solutions to their queries. The show is aired every Saturday on Zee News HPP at 11:30 AM and every Sunday on Zee News-UP/UKD at 3:30 PM.
Since the implementation of GST, people across the nation have been facing various challenges while on registration, cancellation, filing their GST returns or generating e-Way Bills.
Lack of knowledge and exposure regarding the online registration process, reconciliation, ITC and return filing are some of the main issues that have become roadblocks for many. The businesses have been continuously searching for a reliable solution that would make GST related compliances easy for them.
To resolve the issues faced by the businesses, HostBooks has come up with a novel concept of GST Par Charcha. Be it return filing problems, reconciliation of Invoices/GST Returns or generating an e- Way Bill or general queries, this TV show has got you covered.
In addition to expert advice, this show walks you through on how HostBooks - All-in-one automated accounting and compliance solution provider helps you win your GST battles.
"Through this TV show, we aim at making GST and compliances hassle-free for the businesses. We take up all kinds of queries and provide the most appropriate and cost-effective solution", said CA Kapil Rana, HostBooks Founder and Chairman,
"We have developed our software which is intelligent, automated and user-friendly and also aims to resolve all the issues being faced by small businesses or accounting professionals. Therefore, it saves you time and eliminates the manual calculations. HostBooks is a single click and error-free GST solution", said HostBooks CEO Amit Mukherji.
"Being Cloud-based, HostBooks offers a high degree of data protection and lets you access and manage your account anytime and anywhere", he added.
"HostBooks has come up with an innovative approach toward solving GST queries of small businesses. With GST Par Charcha, we have embarked on a journey toward a hassle-free GST regime", stated HostBooks CDO Biswajit Mishra.
The TV show GST Par Charcha is a HostBooks initiative to simplify GST and compliances. It has received accolades from viewers across the country.
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:25 IST

