Housing loans insurance has been launched: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has informed that the public sector insurer -- LIC of India -- and a few of the private sector insurers have launched housing loans insurance, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

In the written reply to a question, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said: "Insurers can charge single or regular premiums and issue policies to banks desirous of covering the risk of death on the lives of borrowers, who may have availed housing loans."

Regulation 35 (n) of IRDA (Non-linked insurance products) Regulations, 2013, protects the interests of housing loan customers who are members of group credit life schemes by providing to continue the cover till the end of the coverage period or opt for surrender value or cancel the policy with a return of certain percentage of premium on pro-rata basis. (ANI)

