Houzz announces Best Of Houzz 2021 winners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Houzz Inc., the leading platform for home renovation and design, announced the Houzz community's picks for Best Of Houzz 2021, a homeowner-to-homeowner guide to the top Architects & Building Designers, Interior Designers & Decorators, Civil Engineers & Contractors and other residential remodeling professionals on Houzz.

This exclusive award recognizes just three percent of the more than 2.5 million active home professionals and interior and architectural photographers on the Houzz platform.

"The Best Of Houzz awards are an emblem of trust and credibility for home professionals across India and around the world, and we are excited to celebrate this year's winners," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted our critical need as homeowners to feel comfortable before inviting pros into and around our homes, and the Best Of Houzz badge is a powerful way to communicate the trust that homeowners have in a pro's business. It's just one of many tools on the Houzz platform that help pros convey their unique expertise, and help homeowners find the right professionals for their projects."



Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a professional's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews for projects completed in 2020. Photography badges are awarded to architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular.

A 'Best Of Houzz 2021' badge, specifying the category won, appears on winners' profiles to help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals on Houzz locally and around the world. Winners have been announced globally.

To see the most popular home designs visit: https://www.houzz.in/best-of-houzz-2021.

