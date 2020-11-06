How APIS is driving growth and expansion

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI/Mediawire): APIS India is a name to reckon with, where organized honey trade in the country is concerned. The company that has recently scaled great heights, has revamped and restructured the brand and put it on high growth trajectory in the last few years.

Today Apis is among top three honey brands in India with pan-India distribution covering conventional, modern trade and e-commerce stores and this number is growing rapidly because of huge demand in the market due to shift towards healthy lifestyle in the recent times.

The company in a short span of time diversified and leveraged its strength to become a full-fledged FMCG company nationally, adding new categories to its portfolio which spans across eight food categories including honey, dates, pickles, jams and soya chunks among others.

Recently it partnered with leading global confectionary giant Arcor for exclusive distribution and marketing of its products in Indian markets and has launched butter toffees, lollipops and bon-bon chocolates.



It is under the leadership of Pankaj Mishra that Apis as a brand has grown in leaps and bounds. He built Apis India with his expertise on business and strategic planning, financial planning, organizational restructuring, risk management as well as creating sustainable business model for diversification.

An alumni of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Mishrahas helped in fuelling the growth and expansion of Apis India from a honey centered business to full-fledged FMCG company with pan-India presence.

"The transformation journey of Apis India has been great, but equally challenging and I have really worked hard in building and restructuring the brand. In my initial days, it was really tough to scale up as there were myriad challenges. But in the present context, the future of this industry is extremely bright, as the product is associated with what we all want 'A Healthy and Happy lifestyle' and our products are very much in line with SDG (Sustainable Development Goals)," said Pankaj.



With its world class in-house facilities and testing lab, Apis India does the processing, filtration and packing of honey at its state-of-the-art plant at Roorkee, Uttrakhand. Each bottle traces its roots thanks to the ethical sourcing. Apis India has the capacity to process over 100 MT of honey per day.

It has a world-class laboratory set up, that stringently holds extensive quality control assurances to manufacture product of international standards. The Roorkee facility is certified by international body BRC Global, USDA, ISO 22000 among others for "procurement to processing and till final delivery."

The company is also amongst the forerunners in honey exports from India to the EU, USA and the Middle East.

Being a visionary leader, he always focused on new trends and believed in digital transformation. These new trends have been crucial in the company's upcoming strategies, along with other offline activities. The recent period of nationwide lockdown has paved the way for the increasing use of digital platform. The company has been keen and has been investing in e-commerce and digital promotions through strategic routes. Today the brand boasts of being one of the preferred brands on Flipkart and Amazon.



Apis India also produces specialized honey including infused honey range under Apis Nature's Potion brand (Ginger honey, Lemon honey, Tulsi honey, Sitopaladi Honey, Beefit Honey and Lychee honey). It also has wide range of single and multiflora honeys including - organic honey,eucalyptus honey, wild forest honey, honey with nuts, honey with comb among others.

Leveraging the strong growth and distribution setup over the years, Apis India has also forayed into several other food categories premium dates, pickles, fruit jams, soya chunks, green tea, ginger garlic paste and macaroni pasta. This step was taken considering the changing purchase dynamics and growing need for quality branded packaged products.

Thanks to the forward-looking and growth-oriented approach of Mishra and his team, the company has gained commendable success in all its product categories. The company has clocked double digital growth across categories and continues to see health categories like honey, dates and soya chunks contributing higher to the topline.



As inspiring captain of the company Mishra believes in maintaining the company's culture from understanding each employee to making them understand what the company aims at. Even before Covid, the company used to provide flexibility in working hours, bring and introduce better technology and building processes to provide an ease of working to the people.

In order to building better team spirit, meetings and other get-togethers are often conducted. Thus Apis aims to further accentuate its stand for a health-driven lifestyle, impacting lives positively and disseminating the importance of healthy living.

For all the budding entrepreneurs, Mishra gives a million-dollar advice -"Be fearless, follow your passion and don't lose your self-identity."

